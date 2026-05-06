Crescent Biopharma to Present at May Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in May:

BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 4:20 p.m. PT (7:20 p.m. ET) in Las Vegas

fireside chat on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 4:20 p.m. PT (7:20 p.m. ET) in Las Vegas 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum, virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. ET

virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. ET TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. ET





A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of Crescent's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.



About Crescent Biopharma



Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts



Investors

Amy Reilly

Chief Communications Officer

amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com

617-465-0586

Media

Jenna Poist

Director, Corporate Communications

jenna.poist@crescentbiopharma.com

781-671-5019