Data Center UPS Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2036: 5G Edge Infrastructure, Hyperscale Facility Growth and Advanced Grid Monitoring Technologies Unlock New Opportunities

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market by Topology (Online Double Conversion, Line-Interactive, Standby), Modularity (Modular, Monoblock), Battery Type (VRLA, Lithium-Ion), and Application (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise, Edge) - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global data center UPS market is expected to reach approximately USD 11.86 billion by 2036 from USD 6.17 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center UPS market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036.



The major factors driving the growth of the data center UPS market include intensifying global focus on digital transformation, rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing sectors, and increasing need for high-density power solutions. Additionally, rapid expansion of 5G-enabled edge infrastructure, increasing demand for hyperscale facilities, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for grid monitoring are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the data center UPS market.

North America dominates the global data center UPS market with the largest market share in 2026, driven by massive industrialization and the presence of leading cloud and AI manufacturing hubs in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive digital infrastructure expansion and the rapid adoption of advanced mobile electronics.

The key players operating in the global data center UPS market are Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd., Vertiv Holdings Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Legrand S.A., Riello UPS, Emerson Electric Co., and Delta Electronics Inc., among others.



Market Segmentation



Based on Topology



By topology, the online double conversion segment holds the largest market share in 2026, particularly in supporting high-speed data transmission and complex circuitry in premium hyperscale and enterprise servers. Line-interactive represents a significant segment for mid-range data centers and colocation facilities. Standby topology represents a specialized segment for basic backup power applications and edge computing environments.



Based on Modularity



By modularity, modular UPS systems represent a rapidly growing segment offering scalability, flexibility, and easier maintenance in hyperscale data centers. Monoblock systems remain a significant segment for smaller installations and edge computing environments with simpler power requirements. Modular architectures enable data center operators to scale power capacity incrementally.



Based on Battery Type



By battery type, VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead-Acid) batteries hold the largest market share in 2026, though lithium-ion is growing rapidly due to superior energy density, longer lifespan, and reduced footprint requirements. Lithium-ion batteries represent the fastest-growing segment, driven by declining costs and superior performance characteristics. Advanced battery technologies continue to evolve for improved efficiency and extended runtime.



Based on Application



By application, hyperscale data centers hold the largest market share in 2026, due to the high volume of server production and cloud service demands. Colocation facilities represent a significant segment with diverse customer requirements. Enterprise data centers and edge computing environments represent growing segments with specialized power requirements and distributed infrastructure needs.



Key Questions Answered in The report

How big is the global data center UPS market?

What is the growth rate of the global data center UPS market?

Which topology segment will dominate and grow the fastest?

How are AI and 5G transforming the data center UPS landscape?

Which region leads the global data center UPS market?

Who are the major players in the global data center UPS market?

What are the key trends shaping the data center UPS market?

What are the major opportunities and challenges in the data center UPS market?

Company Profiles (Manufacturers)

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Eaton Corporation plc

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Legrand S.A.

Toshiba Corporation

Riello Elettronica

Socomec

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

Scope of The report:

Data Center UPS Market Assessment - by Topology

Online Double Conversion

Line-Interactive

Standby

Data Center UPS Market Assessment - by Modularity

Modular

Monoblock

Data Center UPS Market Assessment - by Battery Type

VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead-Acid)

Lithium-Ion

Data Center UPS Market Assessment - by Application

Hyperscale

Colocation

Enterprise

Edge

Data Center UPS Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agv0qm

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