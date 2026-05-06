Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 7th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: PGE; OTCQB: PGEZF; FSE: J0G) (the “Company”, or “Stillwater”) a mineral exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the Stillwater mining district of Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President and CEO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 7, 2026.

DATE: May 7th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6-12. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Fully funded for the 2026 resource expansion drill campaign at Stillwater West in Montana, USA.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for H1 2026.

2025 drill results, announced Feb 26 and March 3, 2026, demonstrated resource expansion potential. Rhodium assays remain pending.

Stillwater continues positive engagement with the U.S. government towards additional support.

Upcoming Events

Company representatives will be attending the following upcoming events:

1) Commodities Global Expo - Washington, D.C., USA, May 17-19, 2026.

2) Commodities Global Expo - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA, May 20-22, 2026.

3) Montana Mining Association Annual Meeting 2026 - Butte, MT, USA, July 13-15, 2026.

4) Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, CO, USA, September 22-25, 2026.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF | FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the Stillwater mining district of Montana, USA. Stillwater West is directly adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s operating Stillwater mines and processing infrastructure, the only primary PGE-producing complex in the United States. An NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate released in January 2023 positions Stillwater West as one of the few significant U.S.-based nickel + PGE resources and includes ten minerals currently listed as critical in the United States. With strategic investments by Glencore and an experienced technical team with Bushveld and Platreef-style expertise, the Company is well positioned to advance the project toward the next phase of technical studies and resource growth drilling.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake-gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining’s development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director – Stillwater Critical Minerals

Email: info@criticalminerals.com Phone: (604) 357 4790

Web: http://criticalminerals.com Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information”. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the interpretation of exploration results, the potential for resource expansion, the timing and results of future resource estimates (including the targeted H1 2026 updated MRE), the timing and success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, and future plans and objectives of the Company. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Stillwater Critical Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Stillwater Critical Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.