EARNED Signs 2025 National Champion Mavrick Rizy of LSU Baseball

BOSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED, the Massachusetts-based baseball lifestyle brand built on the belief that nothing is given, today announced that Louisiana State University pitcher Mavrick Rizy — a member of LSU’s 2025 College World Series Championship team — has joined the brand as an official ambassador.

Rizy competed at the highest level of college baseball, helping lead LSU through the SEC and onto the national stage. His addition strengthens EARNED’s growing presence among athletes who perform when it matters most.

He joins a growing roster of EARNED athletes, including 2025 Triple-A MVP Ryan Ward of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, Top 100 MLB prospect Angel Genao of the Cleveland Guardians organization, and veteran professional manager Greg DiCenzo — reinforcing the brand’s commitment to the game at every level.

“Championship programs are built on preparation and daily accountability,” said Rizy. “EARNED represents that standard. It’s about doing the work long before the spotlight.”

Founded by two young ballplayers in Massachusetts, EARNED continues to grow nationwide across youth, travel, and collegiate baseball — building a community around discipline, consistency, and showing up when others don’t.

The partnership will feature campaign content focused on championship preparation, competitive mindset, and the habits required to perform in the SEC and on the national stage.

“Mavrick didn’t just compete — he won at the highest level,” said the founders of EARNED. “That standard is exactly what this brand is built on. Nothing is given. Everything is EARNED.”

As NIL continues to reshape college athletics, EARNED remains focused on aligning with athletes who reflect the brand’s core values: work, discipline, and consistency.

Campaign content featuring Rizy will roll out throughout 2026 across EARNED platforms.

Media Contact:

Marketing@EarnedAthlete.com

www.EarnedAthlete.com

About EARNED

EARNED is a youth-founded baseball lifestyle brand based in Massachusetts. Built on the belief that showing up adds up, EARNED represents athletes who put in the work — on and off the field.

The Uniform of Hustle.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d979353-47d8-4bae-a291-96084670f723