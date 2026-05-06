Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Analysis and Global Forecast Report 2026-2036: High-NA EUV Development, Advanced Foundry Patterning Requirements and Digital Manufacturing Integration

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market by Equipment (Exposure Systems, Light Sources, Optics & Mirrors, Mask-related Systems), Technology (Standard EUV/NXE, High-NA EUV/EXE), and End-use (Foundry, Memory, IDM) - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global EUV lithography market is expected to reach approximately USD 26.81 billion by 2036 from USD 11.93 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global EUV lithography market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the EUV lithography market include the intensifying global focus on advanced semiconductor scaling and the rapid expansion of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications. Additionally, the rapid expansion of High-NA EUV initiatives, increasing need for high-reliability patterning in advanced foundry complexes, and digital manufacturing integration are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the EUV lithography market.

In 2026, Asia-Pacific dominates the global EUV lithography market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in advanced logic and memory fabrication facilities and the rapid adoption of High-NA solutions in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. North America is expected to maintain significant market presence during the forecast period, supported by strong semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and continued investment in advanced technology development.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced EUV lithography solutions.

The key players operating in the global EUV lithography market are ASML Holding N.V., Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, Cynosure, Coherent Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., and various other regional and emerging equipment manufacturers, among others.



Market Segmentation



Based on Equipment



By equipment, the exposure systems segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its critical role in supporting high-volume manufacturing and rapid node transition requirements.

These systems provide the core patterning infrastructure necessary for advanced semiconductor fabrication and enable high-precision wafer processing. However, the light sources and optics & mirrors segments are expected to grow at significant CAGRs during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of High-NA EUV platforms and the need for enhanced optical performance. The ability to deliver integrated solutions with proven manufacturing efficacy makes advanced equipment platforms highly attractive for semiconductor fabrication facilities.



Based on Technology



By technology, the standard EUV/NXE segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily due to its established manufacturing infrastructure, proven reliability, and widespread adoption in advanced logic and memory production.

The standard EUV platforms have become essential for sub-3nm node manufacturing and continue to support high-volume production across the semiconductor industry. The High-NA EUV/EXE segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the need for improved resolution capabilities, enhanced overlay accuracy, and advanced patterning performance. High-NA systems represent the next generation of EUV technology with superior capabilities for sub-2nm and sub-1nm node scaling.



Based on End-use



By end-use, the foundry segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to its critical role in supporting diverse semiconductor manufacturing needs and its position as a primary driver of advanced node adoption.

Foundries operate at the forefront of technology scaling and represent the largest consumer of EUV lithography equipment. The memory segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for advanced DRAM and NAND flash memory at smaller nodes. The integrated device manufacturer (IDM) segment represents an emerging segment with growing adoption of EUV technology for in-house semiconductor manufacturing and advanced node production.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the EUV lithography market globally?

At what rate is the global EUV lithography market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global EUV lithography market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of equipment, technology, and end-use are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global EUV lithography market?

Who are the major players in the global EUV lithography market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global EUV lithography market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles

ASML Holding N.V.

ZEISS SMT

Lasertec Corporation

KLA Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Ushio Inc.

Gigaphoton Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Toppan Holdings Inc.

HOYA Corporation

JSR Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Scope of The report:

EUV Lithography Market Assessment - by Equipment

Exposure Systems

Light Sources

Optics & Mirrors

Mask-related Systems

EUV Lithography Market Assessment - by Technology

Standard EUV/NXE

High-NA EUV/EXE

EUV Lithography Market Assessment - by End-use

Foundry

Memory

IDM

EUV Lithography Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0t86h

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