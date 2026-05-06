Bunker Hill Announces Appointment of Mark Child to Board of Directors

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Child as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective May 6, 2026.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark Child to the Bunker Hill Board and as a member of its Corporate Governance & Nomination, Audit and Compensation Committees,” said Richard Williams, Executive Chairman. “His diverse capital markets and mining experience, plus his proven ability to create shareholder value in complex circumstances, will add much to our team and our governance system as we transition the Bunker Hill critical metals project from commissioning into sustainable, profitable operations,”

Mr. Child added, “Bunker Hill represents a unique opportunity to participate in a historic U.S. mining operation, which is expected to restart production next month with a 1,800 tpd processing plant producing critical minerals. The medium-term objective is to target production comprising approximately 50% silver and 50% zinc and lead, supported by a large and significantly underexplored land package. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company’s next phase of growth as the Company expands to a 2,500 tpd processing plant and reviews other growth opportunities.”

Mr. Child brings more than 25 years of board-level and executive leadership experience across AIM, TSX, and HKSE-listed mining companies, with a track record of advancing mining projects from exploration through feasibility studies, land acquisition, development, permitting, and value realization. His expertise spans equity capital markets, corporate finance, corporate governance, and international transactions, supported by a global network built over more than three decades in financial markets and the mining sector.

Mr. Child is best known for his leadership at Condor Gold plc, where he served as Chairman from 2006 and later as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, he led the development of the La India Gold Project in Nicaragua from initial exploration through feasibility and permitting, growing the project to a 2.4M ounce gold Mineral Resource and Reserve. He also led the successful sale of Condor Gold plc to Metals Exploration plc in 2025 for total consideration of up to US$120M, delivering a significant premium to shareholders.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Child has raised more than £50M in equity financing, secured a strategic investment from the International Finance Corporation, and managed complex stakeholder relationships across jurisdictions. His prior experience includes senior roles in corporate finance and institutional equity markets, including Executive Director and Head of Corporate Finance at Regent Pacific Group Ltd., as well as advisory roles through his own firm, Axial Associates Limited.

Mr. Child began his career as a commissioned officer in the 2nd King Edward’s Own Gurkha Rifles and is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. He holds a Diploma in Company Strategy from the Institute of Directors and has completed Stock Exchange and Fund Management examinations.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on the restart of its flagship asset—the historic Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho’s prolific Coeur d’Alene mining district. This renowned silver, zinc, and lead deposit is being advanced using modern exploration techniques and responsible development practices to unlock its full potential.

The Company’s strategy is centered on efficiently revitalizing this high-quality asset to deliver long-term value, while upholding strong environmental and operational standards. Bunker Hill is committed to maximizing shareholder returns through the disciplined redevelopment of one of North America’s most storied mining operations.

Additional information is available at www.bunkerhillmining.com and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “plan” or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, including the restart and development of the Bunker Hill Mine and the anticipated timing thereof; and the achievement of future short-term, medium-term and long-term operational strategies. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: Bunker Hill’s ability to receive sufficient project financing for the restart and ongoing development of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and the following: the Company’s inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; restrictions on labor and its effects on international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company’s ability to restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, with no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved; failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine complex; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all, including as to whether or when the Company will achieve its project finance initiatives, or as to the actual size or terms of those financing initiatives. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations or financial results are included in the Company’s annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or through EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov).