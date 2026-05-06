Electric Ship Industry Research Report 2026: Global $10+ Bn Market Forecast to 2036 by Power Source, Vessel Type, Range (<50 km, 50-100 km, 101-1,000 km, >1,000 km), and Mode of Operation

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Ship Market by Power Source (Fully Electric, Hybrid), Vessel Type (Commercial, Defense), Range (<50 km, 50-100 km, 101-1,000 km, >1,000 km), and Mode of Operation (Manned, Autonomous, Remote Controlled) - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global electric ship market is expected to reach approximately USD 38.45 billion by 2036 from USD 10.15 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electric ship market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the electric ship market include the intensifying global focus on maritime decarbonization, rapid expansion of zero-emission propulsion systems, stringent environmental regulations, and the need to reduce operational costs. Additionally, the rapid expansion of battery-electric ferries, increasing need for high-performance hybrid cargo vessels, advanced autonomous vessel technologies, and digital transformation initiatives are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the electric ship market.

In 2026, Europe dominates the global electric ship market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in green shipping corridors and the presence of leading technology innovators in Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive government initiatives for inland waterway electrification and rapid adoption of electric ferries in China, Japan, and South Korea. North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing maritime sustainability investments and increasing demand for advanced electric propulsion systems.



The key players operating in the global electric ship market are Wartsila Corporation (Finland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands), Fincantieri S.p.A. (Italy), Meyer Werft (Germany), Austal Limited (Australia), Delfship (Netherlands), and various other regional and emerging manufacturers, among others.



Market Segmentation



Based on Power Source



By power source, the hybrid segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its versatile use in supporting long-distance voyages, complex remote diagnostics in diverse environments, and operational flexibility across diverse maritime applications.

These systems offer the most comprehensive way to ensure extended range and mission duration. However, the fully electric segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for zero-emission operations, reduced operational costs, and enhanced environmental compliance. The ability to provide complete emission-free operation makes fully electric ships highly attractive for modern maritime infrastructure.



Based on Vessel Type



By vessel type, the commercial segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to its proven efficacy in handling high-volume passenger and cargo movement and providing scalable, eco-friendly transport solutions.

The defense segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward sustainable naval operations, modernization of military fleets, and the complexity of advanced defense requirements. Both segments represent distinct operational requirements and technological specifications.



Based on Mode of Operation



By mode of operation, the manned segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, driven by the need for superior vessel management capacity, data consistency, and mechanical properties.

Autonomous and remote-controlled segments represent growing segments as operators increasingly implement advanced autonomous capabilities and remote operation technologies. These segments support diverse operational requirements and safety protocols.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the electric ship market globally?

At what rate is the global electric ship market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global electric ship market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of power source, vessel type, and range are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global electric ship market?

Who are the major players in the global electric ship market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global electric ship market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

ABB Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

GE Vernova

Siemens Energy

Corvus Energy

Leclanche SA

Saft (TotalEnergies)

Ballard Power Systems

Enevate Corporation

Arc Boats

Fleetzero

Navalt

Candela

X Shore

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leader

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Key Strategies (Partnerships, M&A, Product Launches)

Scope of The report:

Electric Ship Market Assessment by Power Source

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Electric Ship Market Assessment by Vessel Type

Commercial

Defense

Electric Ship Market Assessment by Range

< 50 km

50-100 km

101-1,000 km

>1,000 km

Electric Ship Market Assessment by Mode of Operation

Manned

Autonomous

Remote Controlled

Electric Ship Market Assessment by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um5m2o

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