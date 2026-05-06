Treasure Global Appoints YDM Tengku Dato’ Musahiddin Shah Bin Tengku Dato’ Seri Abdul Samad Shah Alhaj to Board of Directors as Independent Director

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today officially announced the appointment of Tengku Dato' Musahiddin Shah as an Independent Director, effective May 1, 2026, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and board composition as it continues to navigate the evolving market landscape.

Over the years, Tengku Dato' Musahiddin Shah has operated at the intersection of government, institutions, and the private sector, managing engagements requiring a high degree of discipline, discretion, and alignment among multiple stakeholders. Through his appointment, the Company is expected to benefit from his extensive experience in navigating government-related frameworks and stakeholder ecosystems in Malaysia, which may support its participation in relevant public-sector initiatives and long-term strategic opportunities in the region.

“With more than a decade of experience spanning institutional responsibilities and corporate leadership, Tengku Dato' Musahiddin Shah brings a depth of perspective that is both practical and strategic. His ability to navigate complex stakeholder environments and maintain clarity in execution will be an asset as the Company advances its growth agenda,” said Sam Teo, Executive Director and Acting Chief Executive Officer.

He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Primus Jems Sdn Bhd and Director of Ropequest Sdn Bhd, where he demonstrated a consistent track record of driving growth, improving operational efficiency, and positioning the business for sustained development.

Beyond his professional roles, Tengku Dato' Musahiddin Shah remains actively involved in community and youth development initiatives in Selangor, including serving on the Board of Trustees of SAY Community, supporting programs aimed at long-term societal development.

He holds a Bachelor of Mass Communication (Public Relations) from Murdoch University, Australia.

“We are pleased to welcome Tengku Dato' Musahiddin Shah to the Board. His advisory and operational experience will strengthen our governance framework and support our long-term strategy,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of December 2025, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org