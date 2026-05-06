Recycling Equipment Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2036

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycling Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Processed Material, and End-use - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global recycling equipment market is expected to reach approximately USD 45.3 billion by 2036 from USD 24.9 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global recycling equipment market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the recycling equipment market include the intensifying global focus on circular economy principles, stringent environmental regulations regarding waste management, and the rapid expansion of waste management infrastructure. Additionally, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and machine learning, increasing need for high-performance sorting systems, advanced computational efficiency, and digital transformation initiatives are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the recycling equipment market.

In 2026, Asia-Pacific dominates the global recycling equipment market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in waste management infrastructure and the presence of leading manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, supported by advanced environmental engineering innovators and the presence of leading technology firms in the United States and Canada. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing waste management investments and increasing demand for advanced recycling technologies.



The key players operating in the global recycling equipment market are Tomra Systems ASA, Eriyon Recycling Technologies, Coparm S.r.l., Advance Recycling Ltd., Bezner GmbH, Lefort N.V., Metso Outotec Oyj, Redoma Recycling, Sennebogen GmbH, and various other regional and emerging manufacturers, among others.



Market Segmentation



Based on Equipment Type



By equipment type, the sorting systems segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to their support for material recovery, high-purity separation, and advanced optical sorting capabilities.

These systems offer comprehensive capabilities for multi-stream waste processing and real-time purity analysis. However, the shredders segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for metal and secondary raw material processing, advanced fragmentation, and specialized consulting services. The ability to provide integrated solutions with expert support makes equipment highly attractive for modern waste management infrastructure.



Based on Processed Material



By processed material, the metal segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to its proven efficacy in handling high-volume scrap processing and providing scalable, performance-optimized solutions.

The plastic segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward circular economy approaches, polymer recovery integration, and the complexity of advanced plastic waste management requirements. Both segments represent distinct operational requirements and technological specifications.



Based on End-use



By end-use, the industrial segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to its superior processing capacity, high-performance systems, and extensive waste management investments.

The municipal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for public waste processing services, commercial logistics support, and specialized waste collection expertise. Commercial end-users represent an emerging segment with growing adoption of recycling equipment for business waste management and resource recovery purposes.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the recycling equipment market globally?

At what rate is the global recycling equipment market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global recycling equipment market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of equipment type, processed material, and end-use are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global recycling equipment market?

Who are the major players in the global recycling equipment market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global recycling equipment market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles (Manufacturers & Providers)

TOMRA Systems ASA

Metso Corporation

Steinert GmbH

BHS-Sonthofen GmbH

SSI Shredding Systems, Inc.

Eriez Manufacturing Co.

Vecoplan AG

Sesotec GmbH

Danieli Centro Recycling

Lefort

Coparm Srl

Forrec Srl

Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

Scope of The report:

Recycling Equipment Market Assessment by Equipment Type

Sorting Systems

Shredders

Balers

Shears

Granulators

Recycling Equipment Market Assessment by Processed Material

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Cardboard

E-waste

Construction & Demolition

Recycling Equipment Market Assessment by End-use

Industrial

Municipal

Commercial

Recycling Equipment Market Assessment by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnjsj0

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