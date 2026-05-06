ChronoScale Appoints Cenly Chen as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of AI Compute Growth

DALLAS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChronoScale Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRN), an accelerated compute platform purpose-built to support demanding artificial intelligence workloads, today announced the appointment of Cenly Chen as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Chen brings more than two decades of experience scaling enterprise infrastructure and high-performance computing platforms in global markets. She most recently served as Chief Growth Officer, Senior Vice President & Managing Director at Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), where she led global growth initiatives across AI and enterprise infrastructure markets.

“We believe the market is shifting from access to execution, and we built ChronoScale for that shift,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman of the Board of ChronoScale and CEO of Applied Digital Corporation. “Cenly has scaled infrastructure platforms through periods of rapid growth and she has demonstrated to us that she understands what it takes to deliver performance consistently. We are confident that her leadership positions ChronoScale to expand capacity, meet accelerating demand, and execute with discipline as the market evolves.”

“I believe the next phase of AI isn’t about access—it’s about execution,” said Chen. “We understand that customers need reliable, high-performance compute delivered consistently and at scale. Applied Digital built ChronoScale for that reality. Our focus is clear: expand capacity with discipline, operate efficiently, and deliver the performance our customers depend on—every day.”

The appointment comes as demand for AI compute infrastructure continues to accelerate, with increasing pressure on providers to deliver consistent performance at scale.

Ms. Chen has held multiple executive leadership roles at Super Micro Computer since 2015, following earlier experience in enterprise infrastructure. She began her career in telecommunications, including serving as Director of Enterprise Business at Global Crossing. Ms. Chen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Fudan University.

As previously announced, ChronoScale was formed through the strategic combination of Applied Digital’s cloud business and EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc., and now operates as an independent public company delivering scalable, GPU-based infrastructure optimized for AI training, inference, and high-performance computing.

About ChronoScale

ChronoScale (Nasdaq: CHRN) ChronoScale is an accelerated compute platform purpose-built to support demanding artificial intelligence workloads. Focused on large-scale deployments, the platform delivers dedicated compute environments optimized for performance, consistency, and long-term operational execution, with the ability to scale capacity alongside accelerating AI demand.

Forward-Looking Statements

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