AI, Personalization and the Future of Travel: 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Award Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies worldwide, today announced the winners of the 4th annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program. Selected from thousands of nominations spanning more than 15 countries, this year’s honorees represent the most compelling innovations in hospitality management, AI-driven operations, revenue optimization, guest experience, business travel and more.
Global travel is in the midst of a technology-led transformation. The industry is on track to generate $1.03 trillion in revenue by 2027, and the companies competing for that opportunity are doing so increasingly on the strength of their technology stacks. Today’s traveler expects hyper-personalized service at every stage of the journey, from the first search query to post-trip rewards redemption. Meeting that expectation requires breakthrough platforms that are faster, smarter and more deeply integrated than anything the sector has previously seen.
Now in its fourth year, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts an independent review of the companies and solutions redefining how travel businesses operate and engage customers. This year’s program spans the full arc of the modern travel technology stack: Hospitality Management, Property Management Systems, Reservation Platforms, Revenue Management, Business Travel, Expense Management, Tours & Attractions, Travel Analytics & Intelligence, Loyalty & Rewards, Agent Tools, Guest Experience, Artificial Intelligence and more.
"We're at a genuine inflection point in travel technology, and it's visible across every category in this year's program,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, TravelTech Breakthrough. "AI is no longer a feature bolted onto legacy systems – it's the architecture those systems are being rebuilt around. Personalization has moved from marketing language to operational reality. Travelers today expect platforms to anticipate their needs before they articulate them, and the companies that can deliver on that expectation are pulling away from the field. The 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Award winners are precisely those companies. From revenue management to guest experience to loyalty, they're not responding to where the industry is – they're defining where it's going."
2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards winners include:
Hospitality Management
Hospitality Management Platform of the Year: Sertifi by Flywire
Hospitality Management Innovation of the Year: TATA Consultancy Services
Property Management System (PMS)
Hotel PMS of the Year: ThinkReservations
Hotel PMS Platform of the Year: eviivo Suite
Short-Term Rental PMS of the Year: Guesty
Hotel PMS Company of the Year: Stayntouch
Reservation Platforms
Booking Platform of the Year: RateHawk
Online Booking Innovation of the Year: RMS
Reservation Platform of the Year: Spaces, by Engine
Revenue Management System (RMS)
RMS Platform of the Year: DIAMO
Wholesale and Bedbanks
Overall Wholesale TravelTech Solution of the Year: Emerging Travel Group
Business Travel
B2B Travel Platform of the Year: Booking.com for Business
Expense Management
Expense Management Platform of the Year: Expensify
Expense Management Innovation of the Year: Concur Expense, SAP Concur
Expense Management Company of the Year: Emburse
Tours & Attractions
Attraction Booking Platform of the Year: TUI Musement
Loyalty & Rewards
Travel Loyalty Solution Provider of the Year: Switchfly
Guest Experience and Engagement
Guest Experience Platform of the Year: Canary Technologies
Artificial Intelligence
TravelTech AI Innovation of the Year: Oversee’s AgentSee
TravelTech AI Platform of the Year: ROH
Industry Leadership
TravelTech Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Venza
Overall TravelTech Solution of the Year: AirBNB
Overall TravelTech Innovation of the Year: Wenrix DeepFlow
Overall TravelTech Company of the Year: Expedia Group
About TravelTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact:
Bryan Vaughn
TravelTech Breakthrough Awards
949.529.4120
Bryan@TravelTechbreakthrough.com