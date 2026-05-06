AI, Personalization and the Future of Travel: 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Award Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies worldwide, today announced the winners of the 4th annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program. Selected from thousands of nominations spanning more than 15 countries, this year’s honorees represent the most compelling innovations in hospitality management, AI-driven operations, revenue optimization, guest experience, business travel and more.

Global travel is in the midst of a technology-led transformation. The industry is on track to generate $1.03 trillion in revenue by 2027, and the companies competing for that opportunity are doing so increasingly on the strength of their technology stacks. Today’s traveler expects hyper-personalized service at every stage of the journey, from the first search query to post-trip rewards redemption. Meeting that expectation requires breakthrough platforms that are faster, smarter and more deeply integrated than anything the sector has previously seen.

Now in its fourth year, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts an independent review of the companies and solutions redefining how travel businesses operate and engage customers. This year’s program spans the full arc of the modern travel technology stack: Hospitality Management, Property Management Systems, Reservation Platforms, Revenue Management, Business Travel, Expense Management, Tours & Attractions, Travel Analytics & Intelligence, Loyalty & Rewards, Agent Tools, Guest Experience, Artificial Intelligence and more.

"We're at a genuine inflection point in travel technology, and it's visible across every category in this year's program,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, TravelTech Breakthrough. "AI is no longer a feature bolted onto legacy systems – it's the architecture those systems are being rebuilt around. Personalization has moved from marketing language to operational reality. Travelers today expect platforms to anticipate their needs before they articulate them, and the companies that can deliver on that expectation are pulling away from the field. The 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Award winners are precisely those companies. From revenue management to guest experience to loyalty, they're not responding to where the industry is – they're defining where it's going."

2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards winners include:

Hospitality Management

Hospitality Management Platform of the Year: Sertifi by Flywire

Hospitality Management Innovation of the Year: TATA Consultancy Services

Property Management System (PMS)

Hotel PMS of the Year: ThinkReservations

Hotel PMS Platform of the Year: eviivo Suite

Short-Term Rental PMS of the Year: Guesty

Hotel PMS Company of the Year: Stayntouch

Reservation Platforms

Booking Platform of the Year: RateHawk

Online Booking Innovation of the Year: RMS

Reservation Platform of the Year: Spaces, by Engine

Revenue Management System (RMS)

RMS Platform of the Year: DIAMO

Wholesale and Bedbanks

Overall Wholesale TravelTech Solution of the Year: Emerging Travel Group

Business Travel

B2B Travel Platform of the Year: Booking.com for Business

Expense Management

Expense Management Platform of the Year: Expensify

Expense Management Innovation of the Year: Concur Expense, SAP Concur

Expense Management Company of the Year: Emburse

Tours & Attractions

Attraction Booking Platform of the Year: TUI Musement

Loyalty & Rewards

Travel Loyalty Solution Provider of the Year: Switchfly

Guest Experience and Engagement

Guest Experience Platform of the Year: Canary Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

TravelTech AI Innovation of the Year: Oversee’s AgentSee

TravelTech AI Platform of the Year: ROH

Industry Leadership

TravelTech Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Venza

Overall TravelTech Solution of the Year: AirBNB

Overall TravelTech Innovation of the Year: Wenrix DeepFlow

Overall TravelTech Company of the Year: Expedia Group

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

TravelTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

Bryan@TravelTechbreakthrough.com