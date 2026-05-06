IN8bio to Showcase Next-Generation T Cell Engager Platform and New Clinical Data at Upcoming R&D Day and Medical Conferences

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) (“IN8bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (“γδ”) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced a series of presentations at leading medical and scientific conferences in May and June 2026, including new clinical data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. IN8bio will also host a Research and Development (R&D) Day on May 21, 2026, showcasing advances across its γδ T cell pipeline, including its novel T cell engager (TCE) and clinical γδ T cell therapy programs.

“We look forward to sharing progress across our γδ T cell platforms at our R&D Day and several key meetings this quarter,” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of IN8bio. “These presentations highlight the progress we are making with our novel TCE program, complemented by translational advances in our clinical program supporting the observed survival benefits in DeltEx DRI treated glioblastoma (GBM) patients. The unique properties of γδ T cells enable them to address key challenges in TCE development and to meaningfully improve outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Presentation details are outlined below:

IN8bio 2026 R&D Day (New York, New York)

In-person and Virtual

Featuring presentations on our T cell engager (TCE) platform for autoimmune diseases and our clinical program in GBM, with a clinical perspective from renowned neuro-oncologist Dr. David Reardon, Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Date and Time: May 21, 2026, 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT

May 21, 2026, 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT Register Online: https://investors.in8bio.com/news-events/events-presentations





International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting (Dublin, Ireland)

Poster Presentations

Title: Unraveling Complexity: The Impact, Interactions and Outcomes of a γδ T Cell Therapy in Glioblastoma

Poster Details: 1253

Presenter: Mariska ter Haak

Date/Time: May 7, 2026, 18:00 to 19:30 GMT (1:00 PM to 2:30 PM EDT)

Title: Lean Infrastructure for CGT Early-Stage Companies: Leveraging Integrated Digital Platforms to Achieve Sustainable Operation Efficiency and Scalable Compliance

Poster Details: 801

Presenter: Guoling Chen

Date/Time: May 7, 2026, 18:00 to 19:30 GMT (1:00 PM to 2:30 PM EDT)

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting (Boston, MA)

Oral Presentation

Title: Challenging the Glioblastoma Status Quo: Could γδ T Cells Shift the Balance?

Abstract: 328

Presenter: Mariska ter Haak

Date and Time: May 14, 2026, 11:00 AM to 11:15 AM EDT

2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Chicago, IL)

Poster Presentation

Title: INB-200: Phase I study and characterization of gene-modified autologous gamma delta (γδ) T cells in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)

Poster Details: 442 (Abstract 552638)

Presenter: Louis B. Nabors, MD

Date/Time: June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM CT (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM EDT)

Following each conference, posters and presentation materials will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor website.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors and Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com