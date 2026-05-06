Cohen Milstein Opens Recruiting Portal to 2027 Summer Associate Candidates

WASHINGTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, one of the nation’s leading plaintiffs’ law firms, announced today that it has opened its application portal for candidates interested in its 2027 Summer Associate Program, alongside important updates to its recruiting timeline designed to best serve law students.

A Plaintiff-Side Summer Program That Stands Apart

Cohen Milstein’s Summer Associate Program offers law students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at one of the largest and most diversified plaintiffs’ litigation firms in the country. Summer associates work closely with attorneys across a range of practices, gaining meaningful exposure to complex litigation that advances the common good.

While some firms are pushing recruiting earlier into students’ 1L year, Cohen Milstein is intentionally not participating in that race. Instead, the firm’s updated timeline reflects its belief that recruiting decisions should be based on complete information, not rushed judgments made before students have had the opportunity to complete their first year of law school.

“Cohen Milstein is committed to recruiting in a way that considers both the reality of accelerated recruiting timelines in the legal market and the needs of law students,” said Benjamin Brown, managing partner at Cohen Milstein. “Our timeline ensures students can focus first on their academic success and that both the firm and candidates are able to make informed, thoughtful decisions about the future.”

Cohen Milstein’s Updated Recruiting Timeline

Application window: May 4 through June 30, 2026

Application review: Applications will be reviewed after June 30, 2026

Interviews and offers: Conducted on a rolling basis, with all positions expected to be filled by September 2026





The Summer Associate Program is designed as a ten-week experience that provides broad, hands-on exposure to Cohen Milstein’s diverse practice areas. At the same time, the firm offers flexibility for students who wish to spend part of the summer with another law firm, government agency, or public interest organization to explore multiple career paths.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply by visiting Cohen Milstein’s Careers page https://www.cohenmilstein.com/careers/

About Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, a premier U.S. plaintiffs’ law firm, with over 100 attorneys across eight offices, champions the causes of real people – workers, consumers, small business owners, investors, and whistleblowers – working to deliver corporate reforms and fair markets for the common good. For more information visit https://www.cohenmilstein.com .