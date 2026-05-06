Brain Cancer Canada Awards $75,000 to Groundbreaking Pediatric Brain Cancer Study at University of Manitoba Targeting Hard-to-Treat DMG-P Tumours

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada, the country’s only 100% volunteer-driven charity dedicated exclusively to funding brain cancer research nationwide, is proud to award $75,000 to first-of-its-kind research project led by Dr. Magimairajan Issai Vanan and his team and collaborators at the University of Manitoba. The project titled “Investigating the role of cytoneme-mediated signaling in therapy response and tumour micro-environment in Diffuse Midline Glioma of the Pons (DMG-P)” will use a step-wise approach to explore the way cells in this devastating pediatric brain cancer ‘talk’ to other cells and to explore new ways of treating this disease with limited current treatment options.

Children with Diffuse Midline Glioma of the Pons (DMG-P) face a devastating prognosis, largely because the brain’s protective wall—the blood-brain barrier (BBB)—remains so strong that it blocks even the most powerful cancer drugs. The work being led by Dr. Vanan and colleagues explores the role of cytonemes generated by the cancer cells in maintaining that protective barrier and preventing current drugs from reaching the tumour. This is work that has been under-explored in brain cancer and shows high potential to deliver new insights into tomorrow’s options for patients and families with this diagnosis.

“This project will be the first systematic interrogation of cytonemes in pediatric brain tumours (DMG-P): to define how actin-based signaling projections coordinate morphogen delivery between tumour cells and brain microvascular endothelial cells and thereby preserve BBB integrity. Our work reframes BBB modulation from “global disruption” to precision interference with tumour–endothelium communication,” says Dr. Vanan.

Brain Cancer Canada values this research through its strong and feasible approach, not previously explored for DMG-Pons, and the foundational knowledge it will produce. The research shows potential to reshape the treatment options that might be available to children and families when faced with this diagnosis and offers new hope for a brighter future.

Brain Cancer Canada Director and Board Member, Jackie Borkowski, writes, “Brain cancer research is not an abstract cause for our family: it is deeply personal. We lost our 4-year old daughter, Isabelle Borkowski, to DIPG in 2020 after an eight-month battle that no child or family should ever have to endure. In those months, we learned how few options exist for children facing this diagnosis, and how urgently more research is needed. That is why this grant matters so much. The work being supported is in an area of brain cancer that has been under-explored but shows tremendous promise to unlock new understanding and, ultimately, new possibilities for treatment. Research like this is how we move from hope to action, from heartbreaking limits to meaningful options for patients and families in the future. We are proud that Brain Cancer Canada can help advance this important work in Isabelle’s memory, and in honour of every family still searching for answers.”

This announcement represents one of six grants awarded during Brain Cancer Awareness Month (May), combined to invest $400,000 in promising Canadian Brain Cancer research. This research grant was made possible through community fundraising including 5K For Sofie Maye, Devin's DIPG Legacy Fund, Oakville Golf Invitational, Tomasz Kutasienski Memorial Fundraiser, Trinty's Army & Willow's Wishes, and Tyler Palmowski Memorial Tournament.

About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is recognized by the country’s leading neurospecialists as Canada’s foremost mechanism for brain cancer research funding. It is a 100% volunteer-driven organization and national charity dedicated exclusively to funding research for cancerous brain tumours. With brain cancer the leading cause of cancer death in children and young adults under 40, glioblastoma among the deadliest, Brain Cancer Canada is accelerating research, advancing new therapies, and working to give patients a better chance at survival. Since 2015, Brain Cancer Canada has funded 31 research grants across the country and remains committed to advancing innovative solutions while fostering hope for those affected through continued investment in critical research.

More Information

For more information about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca or contact Scientific Advisory Chair and Board Director, Elvin de Araujo, PhD, at elvin@braincancercanada.ca