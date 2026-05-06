LGI Homes Introduces Cider Hill: New Townhome Community in Winston-Salem, NC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to introduce Cider Hill, an exclusive new townhome community with homes starting in the $350s, now available in the thriving Winston-Salem market. With only 36 homesites available, Cider Hill offers homebuyers a rare opportunity to enjoy low-maintenance living in one of the Triad’s most desirable locations.

“Winston-Salem continues to attract homebuyers seeking strong employment opportunities, convenient access throughout the Triad, and a high quality of life,” said Tyler Zulli, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes. “As the area continues to grow, we’re excited to introduce Cider Hill and offer thoughtfully designed townhomes with private outdoor space, garages, full driveways and lawn maintenance included. This exceptional product offering, plus Cider Hill’s prime location near Heather Hills Golf Course, creates a community that truly blends comfort, convenience and lifestyle.”

Nestled in a prime suburban setting just minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, Cider Hill places residents near top employers, shopping destinations, dining, and outdoor recreation, including the Muddy Creek Greenway. With easy access to local parks like Hobby Park and nearby trails such as Salem Lake Trail, homeowners can enjoy both the vibrancy of city life and the tranquility of a peaceful neighborhood setting.

Cider Hill will feature a collection of thoughtfully designed homes with open-concept layouts suited to a variety of lifestyles. Each home showcases a modern kitchen equipped with Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, and spacious wood cabinetry with crown molding detail. Additional premium features throughout the homes include USB-compatible outlets, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, and energy-efficient elements such as double-pane Low-E windows and LED ENERGY STAR® lighting. These move-in ready homes reflect LGI Homes’ commitment to delivering quality construction and elevated design at an exceptional value.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Cider Hill, interested buyers can call (888) 576-1612 ext 305 or visit LGIHomes.com/CiderHill.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9d3b74d-6eaa-434d-a79a-830ebf4a8e74