Leading Sustainable Asphalt Producer SteelPhalt™ Announces Environmental Product Declaration Tool

ROTHERHAM, United Kingdom, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SteelPhalt, a business within Harsco Environmental’s ecoproducts™ line and a leader in sustainable asphalt solutions, today announced the launch of its environmental product declaration (EPD) tool and the verification of the process for generating product-specific declarations under the International EPD System. EPDs are a globally recognized and standardized system, developed under the world’s leading program for environmental declaration. They transparently quantify and communicate the environmental impacts of a product using a life-cycle-based framework aligned with ISO-14025, -14040, and -14044, together with the applicable product category rules.

SteelPhalt produces high-performance asphalt that can help to reduce the carbon footprint of road laying. The EPD report demonstrates the benefits of steel-slag asphalt and the multiple environmentally friendly product types offered, providing evidence of the product’s sustainability credentials.

“SteelPhalt has a long-standing reputation for its innovative use of recycled materials in high-performance asphalt,” said Martin Gray, director of Harsco Environmental’s ecoproducts™ Europe division. “This tool puts that commitment into practice, giving customers the verified data they need to choose the right product for their businesses and report their sustainability impact with confidence.”

SteelPhalt worked with experts in the field to develop the tool to produce SteelPhalt-specific EPDs using a rigorous, multi-step process, assessing key factors such as energy consumption, machinery operations, and material transportation. The EPDs produced by the tool can help customers identify and select products that align with sustainability goals and with any voluntary or government-required reporting.

The EPD production process is certified, meaning SteelPhalt must abide by strict rules and guidelines to produce each EPD and to maintain the approved status. The tool and processes are subject to an annual audit.

SteelPhalt has been a pioneer in recycling and high-performance asphalt production since the 1960s and continues its legacy as a leader in sustainable asphalt solutions.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Karen Tognarelli

+1.717.480.6145

ktognarelli@enviri.com

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