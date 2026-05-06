Commerce Delivers BigCommerce Payments by PayPal to Simplify Payments and Accelerate Merchant Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), a data-centric provider of an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem and the parent company of BigCommerce, today announced that BigCommerce Payments by PayPal is now available to U.S. merchants. The embedded payments solution brings payments, balances and payouts together in one place, helping merchants operate more efficiently and scale more seamlessly.

Built in partnership with PayPal, the solution integrates payment processing directly into the BigCommerce platform, enabling merchants to manage transactions, balances and financial operations from a single interface while maintaining a direct PayPal relationship.

The launch marks the next phase in a longstanding partnership between Commerce and PayPal, combining BigCommerce’s flexible, open commerce platform with PayPal’s global payments infrastructure to reduce operational complexity and improve checkout experiences.

“Payments are a critical part of the customer journey, but they’ve often been fragmented across systems,” said Travis Hess, CEO of Commerce. “With BigCommerce Payments built with PayPal, we’re giving merchants a more unified and streamlined way to manage their business, while offering the flexibility and trusted performance merchants need to grow.”

With BigCommerce Payments, merchants can:

Manage finances in one place: Access a dedicated “Money” dashboard within the BigCommerce control panel to view balances, track activity and manage payouts in real time

Access a dedicated “Money” dashboard within the BigCommerce control panel to view balances, track activity and manage payouts in real time Offer flexible payment options: Enable PayPal, Venmo, Pay Later (BNPL), cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and other payment methods to meet evolving customer preferences

Enable PayPal, Venmo, Pay Later (BNPL), cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and other payment methods to meet evolving customer preferences Simplify operations: Reduce the need to switch between platforms to view key payments data and take actions like payouts

Reduce the need to switch between platforms to view key payments data and take actions like payouts Maintain control: Have a direct relationship with PayPal while leveraging a tightly integrated BigCommerce experience

“In ecommerce, simplicity matters. I don’t have time to manage complex systems, so having payments fully integrated into BigCommerce makes a real difference,” said Josh Casey, founder of RJ Nautical , one of the early adopters using BigCommerce Payments. “It’s straightforward, easy to use, and lets me stay focused on running my business.”

The embedded experience mirrors key capabilities of the PayPal dashboard while centralizing day-to-day financial operations within BigCommerce. Merchants can manage bank connections, handle top-ups and payouts, and oversee currency management without leaving the platform.

“Getting up and running with BigCommerce Payments was incredibly fast,” said Dawn Turner, owner of Indigo Fragrance . “The setup was almost instant. We’re now able to offer our customers more ways to pay, including PayPal Pay Later and Venmo, without adding complexity on our end.”

BigCommerce Payments is designed to support merchants at every stage of growth, from simplifying initial setup to enabling more advanced financial workflows as businesses expand.

“BigCommerce Payments has been easy to use and works reliably day to day,” Paul Radice, owner of Snake Head Vintage . “Having everything in one place makes it much simpler to manage our business. As we grow, it will become even more valuable to have this flexibility around how and when we access funds.”

The solution is now available to BigCommerce merchants on Retail plans in the United States, with plans to expand internationally in future phases.

Click here to learn more about BigCommerce Payments by PayPal or request a demo.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com