Fiverr to Present at Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is transforming the way the world creates and works together, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming​​ investor conferences:

Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 3:00 pm Eastern Time

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 2:10 pm Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com . Archived replays of the audio webcasts will be available following the live presentations from the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

Emily Greenstein

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Jenny Chang

press@fiverr.com

Source: Fiverr International Ltd.