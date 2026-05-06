Teads and Lumen Research Bring Proven Attention Science to CTV for Omnichannel Impact

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Lumen Research , the global attention technology company, to introduce attention measurement across its CTV offering. Following years of success in digital environments, Teads is bridging the media measurement gap by scaling its partnership with Lumen into the CTV space and building on its existing attention capabilities in Teads Ad Manager. The agreement provides Teads with exclusive access to Lumen’s CTV attention measurement for the HomeScreen placement across the US, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

The announcement comes as advertisers look for stronger ways to evaluate CTV. In Dentsu’s The Brand Reset study, CTV delivered 3.2% long-term sales lift, approaching linear TV. Yet 49% of marketers said they still struggle to assess its effectiveness, driving demand for signals that better reflect media quality and inform investment decisions.

Lumen uses proprietary real-world eye-tracking consented data to create attention models that predict how people look at ads across different channels, formats, devices and for how long. Applied to Teads’ premium inventory, this gives advertisers a clear view of engagement to inform media decisions and creative strategy. The integration is supported by an industry-first CTV HomeScreen attention prediction model from Lumen, built on MediaMento research conducted with Teads.

“Attention is becoming an increasingly important signal of advertising quality because it helps marketers better understand the relationship between exposure and outcomes,” said Caroline Hugonenc, SVP, Data & Insights at Teads. “By expanding our CTV attention offering with Lumen, we’re giving advertisers stronger signals to assess campaign effectiveness and optimize with greater confidence.”

Mike Follett, CEO at Lumen Research, said: “As the streaming space continues to evolve,

advertisers need more precise ways to understand how audiences engage with their ads on the

big screen. The expansion of our partnership with Teads helps bring that visibility to

premium CTV environments and adds a valuable new layer of measurement, empowering

advertisers to make more effective media investment decisions.”

Teads’ CTV HomeScreen campaigns are already demonstrating strong engagement, with ~5,300 Attention Per Mille (APM) on average, 173% higher than outstream video and 114% higher than YouTube, highlighting the format’s ability to hold viewer focus in high-impact environments.

For advertisers, this brings:

A richer view of audience engagement, with greater visibility into how campaigns perform on CTV

More accountable measurement, helping advertisers connect premium exposure with signals of quality and effectiveness

A stronger foundation for planning and optimization, supporting smarter decisions across media, creative, and outcomes



Availability

Attention measurement for CTV HomeScreen is available now globally in Teads Ad Manager for managed and self-serve campaigns, with InStream measurement to follow later this quarter.

About Lumen

Founded in 2013, Lumen Research helps media buyers minimise ad waste and maximise return. Lumen’s attention technology is powered by proprietary eye-tracking data from 50+ countries, delivering actionable attention predictions and custom attention models that help advertisers invest in working media and drive real outcomes.

For more information, visit www.lumen-research.com .

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com .

Media Contact

press@teads.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@teads.com

(332) 205-8999

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our expanded partnership with Lumen Research may not yield the anticipated benefits or scale as expected; technical challenges related to integrating and rolling out InStream attention measurement later this quarter; the risk that advertisers may not adopt attention-based metrics to the degree we anticipate; the highly competitive nature of the CTV and measurement ecosystems; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

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