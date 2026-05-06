Atlantic International’s Circle8 Group Secures $380 Million Four-Year Technology Services Contract with Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp (Nasdaq: ATLN), a global provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Circle8 Group, has secured a new four-year technology services contract with DUO Groningen, the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. Under Dutch GAAP, the contract is valued at approximately $96 million1 per year, totaling roughly $380 million1 over four years.

Under the new framework, Circle8 Group will provide senior specialists in application development, system development, test management, and security management. These services will support critical national education infrastructure as demand for technology, data, and cybersecurity skills increases. The contract award further strengthens Circle8’s position as one of Europe’s top providers of IT staffing, technology execution, cybersecurity, AI advisory, and data infrastructure solutions, and reinforces their leadership in the Dutch public-sector technology market.

The new award is expected to contribute significantly to Atlantic’s recurring revenue base and further improve long-term revenue visibility and operational scale across Europe.

Guus Franke stated, “This award is another important validation of Circle8’s strong market position and our ability to consistently win and execute large-scale strategic contracts. We continue to see strong momentum across Europe, particularly in the public and enterprise technology sectors. Our focus remains on disciplined growth, margin expansion, profitability, and long-term shareholder value creation.”

This contract follows Circle8’s continued momentum, including:

Recognition as the #5 largest staffing and technology solutions company in the FlexNieuws Top 100 ranking in the Netherlands;

unaudited annual gross revenue of approximately $1.4 billion 1 under Dutch GAAP;

under Dutch GAAP; Secured and renewed approximately $3.3 billion 1 in gross revenue of framework agreement contract value in 2025; and

in gross revenue of framework agreement contract value in 2025; and Delivered approximately $780 million1 under U.S. GAAP in annual net revenue as reflected in Atlantic’s previously disclosed acquisition-related filings.

Atlantic International continues to execute its strategy of building a global technology-focused talent and execution platform through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and operational excellence.

About Atlantic International Corp

Atlantic International Corp (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the Company delivers staffing services across food production, manufacturing and logistics sectors in North America. Through Circle8 Group, Atlantic has expanded into specialized IT and technology solutions, managed services, project delivery and broader technology services across Europe. For more information, visit www.atlantic-international.com and www.circle8group.com.

About DUO Groningen

Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs (DUO) is the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. From its base in Groningen, DUO finances and manages education in the Netherlands and is one of the largest public-sector employers of IT specialists in the country.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

ATLN@gateway-grp.com

1. Converted from EUR to USD at the exchange rate as of May 5, 2026.