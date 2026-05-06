Amid Rising Microplastic and Toxic Skincare Concerns, Vexivo Launches Fully Organic, Hexane-Free Castor Oil Roll-On

Smyrna, DE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microplastics in skincare bottles. Hexane residues in oils labeled as “organic.” Ingredient labels designed to confuse, not inform. Consumers are done guessing – and the shift toward radical transparency is rewriting the wellness industry overnight.



Vexivo organic wellness products was built for exactly this moment.



Vexivo has earned rapid traction by doing what most castor oil brands have yet to prioritize: eliminating every shortcut in the supply chain, then backing it up with third-party testing. The brand is built on verifiable purity – from source to skin – with every step of sourcing, extraction, and packaging designed around transparency.



Your “Organic” Castor Oil Probably Isn’t What You Think



Most castor oil is extracted using hexane – a petroleum-based solvent that leaves invisible residues in the final product. That oil then sits in plastic bottles that slowly leach microplastics into the formula consumers rub on their skin, lashes, and abdomen every day.



This is not limited to unknown brands. Products across major online marketplaces and retail shelves continue to use front-label terms like “organic” and “pure” while relying on processing methods and packaging materials that tell a different story. Consumers who think they are choosing health may not be getting what they expect.



What Happens When You Stop Cutting Corners on Castor Oil



Vexivo’s top-selling organic castor oil roll-on – quickly becoming one of the fastest-moving products in the clean castor oil space – was designed to end that compromise permanently.

It’s USDA Organic certified, non-GMO, and extra virgin. Cold-pressed at low temperatures to preserve maximum ricinoleic acid – the compound that gives castor oil its well-known reputation in traditional wellness use.



Hexane-free from extraction to bottle. Stored in amber glass, not plastic – protecting oil purity while eliminating microplastic exposure entirely.



And then there’s the detail that sets it apart: a rose quartz roller built directly into the bottle. No pouring. No mess. Just a cooling, precision application that doubles as a lymphatic facial massage tool.



Lashes, Hairline, Facial Massage – Where the Roll-On Actually Goes



The roll-on format is designed for targeted, everyday use. Consumers are incorporating it into routines for brow and lash care, hairline application, cuticle conditioning, facial massage, and other areas where controlled application matters more than pouring from a bottle.



Because the rose quartz roller applies oil directly and evenly, it fits naturally into both morning and nighttime self-care routines – offering a mess-free experience that traditional castor oil bottles have never provided. The amber glass packaging also makes it a clean addition to any countertop or travel kit.



It Started With a Roll-On. Now It’s a Full Castor Oil Ritual.



Beyond the roll-on, Vexivo organic wellness products include a growing collection of targeted castor oil packs – purpose-built wraps paired with the same cold-pressed organic oil. The ecosystem is already built for consumers going deeper into traditional castor oil therapy and building more consistent at-home routines.



The combination of USDA certification, hexane-free extraction, amber glass, third-party verification, and a rose quartz applicator makes this one of the most comprehensively designed castor oil products currently available.



Available Now – Launch Pricing Still Active



The organic castor oil roll-on is available now at vexivo.store – with limited-time launch pricing still active while demand continues to climb.



Media Contact: Vexivo

Email: support@vexivo.store

Website: vexivo.store



74 E Glenwood Ave, Unit #5727, Smyrna, DE 19977, United States

Customer Support: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST



https://thenewsfront.com/amid-rising-microplastic-and-toxic-skincare-concerns-vexivo-launches-fully-organic-hexane-free-castor-oil-roll-on/