Wizeline Names Inés Casares as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global technology company providing AI-centric software product engineering services, today announced that Inés Casares has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Casares brings more than 20 years of experience in IT services and consulting to the CEO role. As Wizeline’s Chief Services Officer for nearly two years, she built and ran one of the company's most expansive functions, overseeing AI strategy, Solutions, Practices and Workforce. Before joining Wizeline, Casares held senior leadership roles at Cognizant, Cognizant Softvision, and Globant, where she earned a reputation for scaling high-performing teams and driving meaningful results for clients navigating complex, fast-moving environments.

"I'm genuinely excited and ready," said Casares. ​"I've had the privilege of working alongside this team every day, seeing the talent, the grit, and the creativity of our people, the strength of our client portfolio, and ​our ability to evolve ahead of the market and deliver real transformation. That's a rare combination. ​Now the opportunity is in front of us to take this strong foundation and push it even further. I can't wait."

Building on a Strong Foundation

Casares steps into the role succeeding Andrés Angelani, who led Wizeline through a two-year transformative period, strengthening the company's market strategy, sharpening its technical capabilities, and setting the stage for the next phase of growth.

"Inés is exactly who Wizeline needs right now," said Angelani. "She knows this business, she knows these clients, and she knows what it takes to win. Watching her lead as CSO gave me enormous confidence that the company is in the best possible hands."

Wizeline's broader executive team remains intact and fully committed, providing meaningful continuity as Casares takes the helm.

Leading at a Pivotal Moment: Perform to the Power of AI

Casares steps in at a moment that feels purpose-built for a leader with her background. Enterprises everywhere are under pressure to move faster, work smarter, and harness AI in ways that actually move the needle. Wizeline is built to help them do exactly that. At the heart of the company's approach is a clear and differentiated value proposition: Perform to the Power of AI. It's a framework designed to create a clear path from idea to production at massive scale, spanning industry-specific workflows, core business processes, and the entire software lifecycle​, all while ensuring the human touch that separates meaningful transformation from technological change for its own sake.

"We're living through one of the most consequential shifts in the history of technology," Casares said. "Our clients are being asked to transform, not incrementally, but fundamentally. That's what Wizeline exists for. As an AI-native services company, we're not catching up to this moment. We're leading it, and I'm determined to make sure our clients experience​ and benefit from the full value of that difference."

A Champion for AI Learning and Inclusive Leadership

Casares is equally focused on making sure Wizeline's own people are growing as fast as the industry around them. Under her direction, Wizeline has partnered with DataCamp to build out structured AI learning paths for the full organization, giving every team member access to one of the most robust training environments in the industry.

For Casares, this goes well beyond learning. It's about building a culture where every person at Wizeline approaches their work with genuine confidence in what humans and AI can accomplish together. That mindset, she believes, is what separates organizations that talk about AI transformation from those that actually deliver it. And delivering it at the enterprise level means grappling with the hard questions around security, scalability, and observability, along with building an infrastructure of trust that makes AI adoption real and sustainable for global clients. Her goal is to embed all of that thinking into Wizeline's operating model from the ground up, so that the transformation the company champions for its clients is one its own people already live and breathe.

About Wizeline

Wizeline is a global technology services provider that helps businesses build and scale digital products, leveraging deep expertise across product engineering, data, and AI. Wizeline partners with organizations to accelerate transformation, improve outcomes, and build future-ready capabilities. Learn more: https://www.wizeline.ai/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28134883-8bd7-4367-8a07-9e5f62fa5ca2