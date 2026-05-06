CompoSecure Appoints Ian Snadden as Chief Commercial Officer, International

SOMERSET, N.J., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) today announced the appointment of Ian Snadden as Chief Commercial Officer, International of CompoSecure (“CompoSecure” or the “Company”), effective immediately. This strategic selection underscores the Company’s commitment to accelerating its global growth strategy.

In this new role, Ian Snadden will lead international commercial strategy to accelerate market penetration while overseeing the development, expansion and performance of global sales teams. He will provide dedicated leadership to support CompoSecure’s international growth, providing clear vision, effective go-to-market strategies, and strong customer/partner engagement within target markets — Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Canada — while also establishing regional capabilities, including design centers to showcase products, increase speed, and invest in our sales teams around the world.

Graham Robinson, President and CEO of CompoSecure stated: “Ian’s appointment is an important milestone as we accelerate CompoSecure’s international expansion. His proven ability to build high-performing global teams and execute disciplined go-to-market strategies will help us deepen customer and partner relationships, expand our presence across key regions, and deliver on our long-term growth objectives.”

Ian brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience to CompoSecure. His distinguished career includes serving as President, Aerospace & Manufacturing at Stanley Black & Decker Industrial, President, Global Electrical Products and President, Global Sales & Industrial Safety, at Honeywell. Ian’s expertise spans the industrial, aerospace, and technology sectors, with a proven track record in strategic transformation, operational excellence, and value creation.

The appointment of Ian Snadden marks a significant step for CompoSecure as it strengthens its leadership team to support global expansion. The Company is confident that Ian’s extensive experience and visionary approach will be instrumental in advancing CompoSecure’s international ambitions, driving growth, and fostering innovation across new and existing markets.

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry platform for companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.com.

About CompoSecure, a GPGI Company

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs, and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. CompoSecure is a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions. CompoSecure combines elegance, simplicity, and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’ innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.getarculus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the leadership appointment discussed above, its anticipated impacts on the Company and its business, and statements regarding our future plans and strategies. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to risks associated with the leadership appointment, risks associated with our plans and strategies including relating to international expansion, and those additional risks disclosed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “outlook” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

GPGI Contact

ir@gpgi.com