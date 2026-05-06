GraniteShares Announces Reverse Split of COYY, MTYY and TSYY

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares has announced it will execute a reverse share split for the GraniteShares Yieldboost COIN ETF, GraniteShares Yieldboost MSTR ETF and GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (each a “Fund”). The total market value of the outstanding shares will not be affected as a result of the reverse split.

After the close of the markets on June 1, 2026 (the “Payable Date”), each Fund will effect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Reverse Split Ratio Approximate decrease in total number of outstanding shares GraniteShares Yieldboost COIN ETF COYY 1 for 6 83.33 % GraniteShares Yieldboost MSTR ETF MTYY 1 for 6 83.33 % GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF TSYY 1 for 8 87.50 %



Effective after the close of markets on the Payable Date, each Fund’s CUSIP will change as noted in the table below:

Fund Name Current CUSIP New CUSIP GraniteShares Yieldboost COIN ETF 38747R 371 38747T 567 GraniteShares Yieldboost MSTR ETF 38747R 280 38747T 559 GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF 38747R 611 38747T 542



Each reverse share split will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of the NASDAQ Stock Market (the “NASDAQ”) on June 1, 2026 (the “Record Date”), and payable after the close of the NASDAQ on the Payable Date. Shares of each Fund will begin trading on the NASDAQ on a reverse split-adjusted basis on June 02, 2026 (the “Ex-Date”). On the Ex-Date, the opening market value of each Fund’s issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder’s investment value, will not be affected by the reverse share split. However, the per share net asset value (“NAV”) and opening market price on the Ex-Date will be approximately either six-times higher (COYY and MTYY) or eight-times higher (TSYY).

The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-six reverse split anticipated for COYY and MTYY:

1-for-6 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 1,000 $ 3.00 $ 3,000 Post-Split 166.671 $ 18.00 $ 3,000



The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-eight reverse split anticipated for TSYY:

1-for-8 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 1,000 $ 3.00 $ 3,000 Post-Split 125 $ 24.00 $ 3,000



The Trust’s transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder’s investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Fund’s shares and maintains a record of the Fund’s record owners.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences of the Reverse Split

As a result of the reverse split, a shareholder of a Fund’s shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the NASDAQ. Thus, each Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder’s fractional shares at the Fund’s split-adjusted NAV as of the Effective Date. Such redemption may have tax implications for those shareholders and a shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder’s fractional shares. Otherwise, the reverse split will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of Fund shares. No transaction fee will be imposed on shareholders for such redemption.

Contact Information:

William Rhind, CEO

GraniteShares Inc

+1 646 876 5049

william.rhind@graniteshares.com

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the GraniteShares funds (the “Funds”) carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747, or visit the website at www.graniteshares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Except as described above regarding the liquidation of the ETFs, shares of the Funds may be sold during trading hours on the exchange through any brokerage account, shares are not individually redeemable, and shares may only be redeemed directly from a Fund by Authorized Participants. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares in a Fund will develop or be maintained. Shares may trade above or below NAV. Brokerage commissions will apply.

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying ETFs

Each Fund's strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying ETFs share increases in value.

Each Fund's strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying ETFs share decline, which may not be offset by the income received by the Fund,

Each Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying ETFs,

Each Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by Underlying ETFs.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFS, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Rounded to 2 decimal places