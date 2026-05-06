CRYSVITA® Now Publicly Reimbursed for the Treatment of Adults with XLH in Four Provinces and Federal Non-Insured Health Benefits Program

Public drug coverage now provides eligible adults access to CRYSVITA, the only approved treatment for X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), a lifelong progressive disease





TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyowa Kirin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Inc., is pleased to announce that CRYSVITA® (burosumab injection) is now publicly funded for eligible adults living with X-linked hypophosphatemia in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, as well as through the federal Non-Insurance Health Benefits program—significantly expanding access beyond those with private insurance.

“The XLH community has long called for broader access to innovative therapies for Canadian adults living with XLH, and we are excited that this day has finally come,” said Shari-lin Van Vugt, Chair of the Canadian XLH Network. “The expansion of public drug coverage fills a meaningful gap in care, ensuring more people living with XLH can obtain timely, appropriate treatment.”

XLH is a rare, lifelong, genetic disease that can impact the bones and muscles of both children and adults due to excessive loss of phosphorus. Although CRYSVITA is indicated for the treatment of XLH in adult and pediatric patients 6 months of age and older, publicly funded coverage had been limited to pediatric patients who are at least one year of age and in whom epiphyseal closure has not yet occurred.

“Because XLH is a progressive disease that may continue to worsen through adulthood, Kyowa Kirin has continued to advocate for timely, ongoing access to effective treatment,” said Steven Zuccarelli, Managing Director, Kyowa Kirin Canada. “Following successful pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance negotiations that resulted in a letter of intent, we have worked with participating jurisdictions to advance formulary listings and are encouraged by the progress so far. We urge all remaining provinces and territories who participated in those negotiations to quickly list CRYSVITA, so eligible adults living with XLH have access to treatment options, regardless of where they live.”

About CRYSVITA

CRYSVITA is a recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody, discovered by Kyowa Kirin, that binds to and inhibits the biological activity of FGF23. By blocking FGF23, CRYSVITA helps to increase phosphate reabsorption in the kidney and the production of active vitamin D.

CRYSVITA Indication

CRYSVITA (burosumab injection) is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 6 months of age and older. Treatment should be initiated and monitored by a health professional experienced in the management of patients with metabolic bone diseases.

Please consult the product monograph for contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions, dosing, and conditions of clinical use. The product monograph is also available through our medical department by calling 1-833-388-5872.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, Kyowa Kirin has invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and is currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato-oncology and rare diseases. A shared commitment to Kyowa Kirin’s values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites Kyowa Kirin across the globe. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at www.kyowakirin.com.