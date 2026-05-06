NANO Nuclear Signs Strategic MOU with Supermicro to Power the Next Generation of AI Data Centers with Advanced Nuclear Energy

Partnership combines cutting-edge microreactors with a global leader in AI server infrastructure to address surging energy demand from artificial intelligence.

New York, N.Y., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Supermicro”), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and AI infrastructure solutions.

This strategic collaboration is focused on exploring the integration of NANO Nuclear's advanced microreactor systems with Supermicro’s industry-leading AI server and data center platforms, with the goal of delivering clean, reliable, and scalable nuclear-powered solutions for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence economy.

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance computing is creating an unprecedented surge in global electricity demand, particularly from data centers that require constant, high-density, and reliable power.

Through this MOU, NANO Nuclear and Supermicro will explore opportunities to:

Deploy NANO Nuclear’s microreactors to provide dedicated, on-site nuclear power for data centers.

Integrate Supermicro’s AI server racks, cooling systems, and infrastructure with nuclear-powered energy solutions.

Develop joint go-to-market strategies for hyperscale, enterprise, and edge data center customers.

Enable a new class of self-powered, grid-independent AI infrastructure.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to solve one of the most urgent challenges facing the AI industry: how to sustainably power exponential compute growth.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Signs Strategic MOU with Supermicro to Power the Next Generation of AI Data Centers with Nuclear Energy

“This collaboration with Supermicro represents a powerful convergence of two transformative technologies: advanced nuclear energy and artificial intelligence infrastructure,” said Jay Yu, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear. “The AI revolution is fundamentally an energy challenge, and we believe nuclear power is the only scalable solution capable of meeting that demand. By working alongside one of the world’s leading providers of AI server technology, we are positioning NANO Nuclear at the forefront of a new paradigm, where data centers are not constrained by the grid, but powered by dedicated, on-site nuclear energy systems.”

Supermicro is one of the world’s leading providers of end-to-end green computing solutions, delivering advanced server, storage, and networking systems for data centers, cloud providers, and enterprise customers globally.

By partnering with Supermicro, NANO Nuclear gains direct alignment with a company at the forefront of the AI infrastructure buildout, providing:

Access to global data center customers and hyperscale operators.

Integration pathways with state-of-the-art AI hardware ecosystems.

A channel into one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global economy.



At the same time, Supermicro gains access to NANO Nuclear’s next-generation nuclear power systems, enabling it to offer customers a complete, vertically integrated solution: compute + power.

This MOU represents a major step forward in NANO Nuclear’s strategy to become a leading energy provider for the AI and data center sector, which is rapidly emerging as one of the largest future consumers of electricity globally.

As grid constraints intensify and power availability becomes a limiting factor for AI deployment, NANO Nuclear’s microreactors offer a compelling solution:

24/7 baseload power independent of the grid.

Carbon-free energy aligned with ESG mandates.

Scalable deployment for data center campuses.

Rapid installation and modular expansion.

This positions NANO Nuclear not just as a reactor developer, but as a critical enabler of the global AI economy.

“This is exactly where the future is heading compute and power becoming a unified solution,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “By aligning with Supermicro, NANO Nuclear is stepping directly into the center of one of the fastest growing and most capital-intensive markets in the world. This partnership opens the door to hyperscale opportunities that could redefine how data centers are built and powered.”

The MOU outlines a framework under which both companies will mutually introduce sales opportunities, collaborate on joint deployments, and explore integrated solutions combining:

NANO Nuclear’s microreactors including the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System.

Supermicro’s server racks and AI systems.

Cooling, maintenance, and lifecycle services.



Together, the companies aim to create a next-generation infrastructure model where computing power and energy supply are developed in tandem.

Looking Ahead

While the MOU is non-binding, it establishes a foundation for future definitive agreements and project-specific collaborations, positioning both companies to capitalize on the rapidly evolving intersection of energy and artificial intelligence.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by world-class nuclear engineering and regulatory teams, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS™, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and U.S. Department of Energy programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

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Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206



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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “explore,” “aim,” “plans”, “goal,” “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those related to the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of its MOU with Supermicro. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the risk that NANO Nuclear’s collaboration with Supermicro under the MOU may not lead to definitive agreements or revenue generating projects, as well as the following additional risks: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related to our vertical integration strategy and the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, as well as the CNSC, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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