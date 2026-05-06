DdbuShen Launches Strategy-Driven AI Fully Automated Trading Platform: Reshaping Digital Asset and Stock Investment with Quantitative Strategies, Enabling Every Investor to Easily Build a Passive Income System

Salt Lake, City, Utah, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May 2026, as global financial markets continue to experience unprecedented volatility and a data explosion, human traders are reaching their limits regarding the speed at which they can process real-time data. Against this backdrop, the FinTech platform DdbuShen announces the full launch of its next-generation Strategy-Driven AI Quantitative Trading Platform. Designed to serve investors in both cryptocurrency and stock markets, this platform offers an integrated, fully automated intelligent investment solution. The advent of this platform not only allows ordinary investors—for the first time—to deploy institutional-grade quantitative trading strategies without writing a single line of code, but also provides a clear pathway to upgrade from traditional manual trading to "strategy-driven investing," helping users build sustainable sources of passive income across multiple asset classes.





I. Why Choose DdbuShen?

Upgrade from "Emotional Trading" to "Strategy-Driven Investing"

AI Monitors the Market 24/7, Eliminating Human Error

Covers Dual Asset Classes (Crypto + Stocks): Unified Management via a Single Account

II. Three Built-in Core Strategies (Select with One Click)

Momentum Strategy – Capture Trends and Amplify Compound Returns

Mean Reversion Strategy – Seize Reversal Opportunities in Sideways Markets

Volatility-Adaptive Strategy – Dynamically Manage Positions to Handle Both Upswings and Downturns

III. Three Steps to Launch: Fully Automated Operation

Register an Account (Official Website: [www.ddbushen.com])

Select a Strategy (No Coding Required; Activate with One Click)

AI Executes Trades (Dynamic Risk Management + Automated Take-Profit & Stop-Loss)

IV. How Does It Create Value?

Eliminates Emotional Bias and Strictly Executes Strategies

Captures Market Opportunities 24/7

$15 Cash Bonus: Start with Zero Risk for Just $100

"We empower first-time investors to explore the possibilities of passive income in an environment free from the pressure of complex technical learning." — DdbuShen Spokesperson

V. In a Nutshell:

DdbuShen serves as the bridge connecting ordinary investors with institutional-grade quantitative execution—simple, intelligent, and always-on.

About DdbuShen

DdbuShen is a fintech company dedicated to providing users with efficient, intelligent, and fully automated trading solutions powered by artificial intelligence and quantitative trading technologies. At the core of its platform lies a strategy-driven AI quantitative framework, encompassing a comprehensive suite of back-tested and validated strategies—including momentum, mean reversion, and volatility-adaptive strategies. This empowers retail investors to access quantitative investment tools—previously reserved exclusively for institutional clients—with unprecedented simplicity.

Media Contact

DdbuShen Media Relations

Email: support@ddbushen.com

Website: https://www.ddbushen.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an offer to invest, nor does it serve as investment, financial, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. You are strongly advised to conduct your own due diligence—including consulting with a professional financial advisor—before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities. You assume full responsibility for your investment decisions and bear all associated risks. Neither the media platforms nor the publishers shall be held liable for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.