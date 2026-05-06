Enterprise Vault Launches as Standalone Business Unit Focused on Compliance, Governance and Data Control

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Vault® a business unit of Cloud Software Group, today announced its launch as a focused business dedicated to serving enterprises with complex compliance, governance and data control requirements. The new structure reflects a strategic evolution designed to deepen focus, strengthen alignment with customer needs, and support long-term investment in information governance.

Enterprise data environments are becoming increasingly difficult to govern as information moves across a growing number of systems, repositories, and digital channels. In regulated sectors, retention, discovery, and oversight obligations are intensifying while authority over data residency and infrastructure remains essential. For these organizations, compliance and governance depend on trusted technology, deployment flexibility, and operational continuity.

As a standalone business unit, Enterprise Vault benefits from dedicated leadership and a more focused operating model. This enables closer alignment with customer needs , allowing the business to prioritize modernization, scalability, and broader information coverage.

Enterprise Vault will be led by Soniya Bopache, SVP and GM, who will oversee business continuity, partner alignment and investment priorities. Under her leadership, Enterprise Vault will remain concentrated on helping enterprises meet compliance and governance obligations while maintaining control over their data environments.

For existing Enterprise Vault customers, the launch will not disrupt current deployments, support, or roadmaps. Customers can continue to use Enterprise Vault as they do today, supported by a business structure built around their requirements.

“Enterprise Vault serves organizations that cannot compromise on control, compliance or continuity,” said Soniya Bopache, SVP and GM at Enterprise Vault. “They operate in complex regulatory environments and need confidence that their investments will be supported for the long term. As a standalone business, Enterprise Vault has the focus and structure to stay closely aligned with those needs while continuing to invest in the capabilities they depend on.”

As part of its continued evolution, Enterprise Vault will maintain investment in solutions such as Enterprise Vault® Complete, extending support for modern data sources while preserving the deployment flexibility and control customers require.

With a clear mandate and focused leadership, Enterprise Vault is positioned as a long-term partner for enterprises that require control, stability, and confidence across their operations.

About Enterprise Vault

Enterprise Vault, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is a global leader in enterprise archiving, compliance, and governance solutions for organizations that require full control over their data environments. Trusted by many of the world’s most regulated industries, Enterprise Vault enables firms to manage, monitor, and govern information across its lifecycle while maintaining strict data residency, sovereignty, and security requirements. Through integrated archiving, surveillance, enterprise eDiscovery, capture, classification, and data risk intelligence, Enterprise Vault helps organizations reduce risk, streamline investigations, and enforce defensible governance, all within customer-controlled infrastructures.

Learn more at www.enterprisevault.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

Contact: press@enterprisevault.com