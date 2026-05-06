Visa Canada and RemitBee to Power Instant, Secure Canadian Cross-Border Payments

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemitBee Inc., a Canadian remitter and fintech platform, today announced a collaboration with Visa Canada, a global leader in digital payments.

RemitBee was founded in 2015 to address a challenge familiar to many immigrants in Canada: cross-border payments that were often expensive, fragmented, and difficult to navigate. Over the past decade, the company has grown into a Canadian cross-border payments platform serving both personal and business users, with coverage across 190+ countries, 150+ currencies, and a network of 200 payment systems, reaching up to 4 billion people worldwide. This collaboration with Visa Direct marks an important milestone for the domestic fintech ecosystem, strengthening the presence of a Canadian company in the global cross-border payments landscape.

Instant, Secure Transfers for Canada’s Money Senders

Canada is home to a large and deeply rooted immigrant community. Collectively, they sent more than $26.7 billion CAD1 in remittances abroad in 2025, helping support families, communities, and businesses around the world. Through Visa Direct, RemitBee’s users will be able to make real-time cross-border payments directly to a recipient’s eligible bank account, digital wallets and Visa cards worldwide.

Building Canada’s Homegrown Payment Ecosystem

Beyond individual transfers, this alliance signals something bigger: the rise of a Canadian-built remittance infrastructure, offering a homegrown alternative in a cross-border payments market that has long been dominated by foreign fintech companies.

At the center of this vision is RemitBee’s role as a centralized payment infrastructure hub, giving credit unions, regional remittance operators, and financial partners access to its network through a single trusted integration. Visa Direct will strengthen RemitBee’s offering by enabling faster delivery of funds, expanding reach into traditionally hard-to-reach markets, and applying Visa’s established risk, compliance, and security controls to help ensure funds move safely to recipients.

“We built RemitBee as immigrants who understood firsthand what it means to send money home. What began as a mission to make cross-border payments simpler has grown into one of Canada’s largest payments platforms. We are proud that a company built by immigrants has become a Canadian success story, and that this union with Visa helps take it even further.”

- Manos Yoganathan, COO and Co-Founder, RemitBee

“We’re excited to work alongside RemitBee and support a truly homegrown Canadian fintech success story. At Visa, we believe in the power of financial inclusion and the importance of keeping families connected across borders. Visa Direct was built to do exactly that, delivering fast, reliable, and secure money movement to billions of people around the world. Collaborating with RemitBee allows us to bring that capability directly to Canadian senders, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth as they redefine what cross-border payments can look like when built right here in Canada.”

- Sam Fuda, Head of Commercial Money Movement Solutions, Visa Canada

ABOUT REMITBEE

Founded in 2015, RemitBee is a Toronto-based Canadian fintech company built by immigrants to make financial services more accessible, affordable, and transparent for Canadians. Serving more than 350,000 users, RemitBee is one of Canada’s fastest-growing cross-border payment platforms. The company offers international money transfers, currency exchange, travel eSIMs, mobile top-ups, and tax services, with transparent pricing across more than 190 countries. For more information, visit www.remitbee.com.



ABOUT VISA

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Aryana Ansari

Global Expansion Business Lead, RemitBee

aryana.ansari@remitbee.com

647 689 2323 ext 5021

Visa Canada

VisaCanadaMediaInquiries@visa.com

1 Statistics Canada, Balance of International Payments, current account and capital account, (quarterly), released from February 26, 2026.