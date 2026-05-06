Verizon Unveils Digital Twin Technology and Expanded Satellite Fleet in Preparation for the 2026 Hurricane Season

Key Takeaways

Verizon's new Digital Twin technology uses drone-captured 3D imagery and AI to instantly identify the exact location of network damage after a storm, allowing engineers to prioritize repairs, speed up restoration, and enhance safety by reducing the need for on-site visual inspections.

To ensure reliable connectivity when terrestrial fiber is unavailable, Verizon has expanded its satellite fleet to 2,600 assets and introduced the new "Multi-orbit Off-road Vehicle," a high-clearance, off-road vehicle capable of toggling between GEO and LEO satellites for flexible disaster-zone connections and creating localized 5G hotspots for first responders.

Verizon ensures immediate, expert support for public safety and network recovery by deploying elite specialist teams—Frontline Crisis Response, MERIT (with gas-detecting drones), and DIRT—and introduces the V Team Disaster Response Corps, the first telecom-American Red Cross volunteer partnership designed to aid communities directly in disaster shelters.





NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the June 1 start of the 2026 hurricane season approaches, Verizon is taking a massive leap forward in disaster response and recovery. Recognizing that the hours following a landfalling storm are the most critical for the safety and well being of our communities, Verizon is introducing a suite of technological innovations designed to restore connectivity faster and more safely than ever before.

“In an emergency, every second counts. Whether it’s a family checking in on a loved one or a first responder coordinating a rescue mission, we understand the responsibility that comes with the work we do,” said Joe Russo, Executive Vice President, Global Networks and Technology, Verizon. “We don’t just build a network; we build a resilient ecosystem designed to withstand the harshest conditions, so our customers can trust they are never alone when a storm hits - and after.”

Accelerating Recovery with Digital Twin Technology

For the first time, Verizon is revealing its Digital Twin technology—a revolutionary virtual modeling system that is changing the face of emergency restoration.

Verizon leverages high-resolution 3D imagery captured by tens of thousands of drone missions and artificial intelligence in its detailed digital network modeling. Immediately after a storm passes, specialized drones can take to the skies to capture "after" imagery of the same cell sites and equipment. By comparing the "before" and "after" models, advanced software can instantly and automatically identify the exact location of any damage to antennas, cables, or other equipment with pinpoint accuracy.

This means Verizon teams no longer have to wait for floodwaters to recede or road debris to be cleared to know what's broken. By identifying needs virtually, engineers can prepare the exact equipment required and prioritize repairs, significantly speeding up network restoration. Importantly, this technology allows Verizon to reduce the need for tower climbs and field visits when creating recovery plans. This innovative approach allows engineers to virtually visit and inspect cell sites, compare network design blueprints to on-the-ground reality, and make decisions faster than ever before.

Redefining Resiliency: A Multi-Orbit Satellite Powerhouse

While fiber is the essential, unseen backbone of our network, extreme storms can occasionally sever these tubes of glass. To combat this, Verizon is significantly bolstering its satellite capabilities to move data around the network when terrestrial fiber is unavailable.

Verizon is currently testing permanent satellite backhaul as a failover solution at storm-prone macro cell sites across the Southeast, adding an additional layer of resiliency to Verizon’s network. By combining 100% backup battery power and back-up generator power with permanent satellite connectivity, these sites are designed to continue processing cellular traffic even if both commercial power and fiber lines are lost.

Verizon now possesses a massive fleet of 2,600 total satellite assets—which includes satellite-linked mobile deployable cell sites, mobile satellite link kits, and permanent satellite links for facilities. New to the satellite fleet this year, Verizon is introducing the “Multi-Orbit Off-Road Trailer,” a new high-clearance, off-road vehicle that can use both Geosynchronous (GEO) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites that replaces older pavement-bound assets and is purpose-built for off-road environments. This vehicle offers flexible connectivity as the first asset designed to toggle between Geosynchronous (GEO) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for reliable disaster-zone connections. The Multi-Orbit Off-Road Trailer is also capable of Multi-Mission Deployment, allowing it to act as a mobile hub that drops off 5G low earth orbit connection kits for first responders to create localized hotspots while the vehicle moves on to restore a larger cell site.

Traditional Year-round preparations continue

In addition to the newest technology Verizon is introducing this year, year-round preparations include architecting a network with built-in backup power, redundant fiber routes, and hardened infrastructure, as well as resource staging across the country for rapid response. Nearly 3,000 mobile assets are ready to deploy to the hardest hit areas to serve as mobile cell sites, temporary emergency command centers, and self-contained basecamp operations, or conduct drone missions for infrastructure assessments. All of these mobile assets are complemented by more than a thousand portable generators and a comprehensive refueling program. These assets are kept in staging areas across the country for rapid deployment, some even being stored in a cave 60’ below ground for safe-keeping. Verizon’s fleet includes large assets to support mobile workstations and facilities for first responders and the community, a variety of temporary mobile cell sites with standalone power and backhaul connections, and a robust roundup of mobile assets to restore parts of the permanent network infrastructure that could be damaged by storms.

The large support assets, such as the Mobile Emergency Operations Center, Tactical/Mobile Command Trailer, the Wireless Emergency Community Center (WECC), Big Red (a vehicle with 24 workstations), and Community Connectivity Vans provide vital on-site facilities, communication centers, charging stations, and technical support for first responders and the community.

The second category includes temporary mobile cell sites that deploy network coverage and capacity, utilizing various truck and trailer-based solutions, alongside specialized assets such as the HAWK drone for aerial service and signal repeaters.

Finally, the third group is dedicated to restoring damaged permanent network infrastructure, featuring power assets like the large mobile generators and portable Plug In Generator (PIG), and temporary tower structures (Tower on Wheels). Smaller drones are also utilized for site assessments.





Verizon’s readiness is a demonstration of its commitment to reliability and maintaining the safety and connectivity of communities, businesses and first responders.

Frontline Coordination and Specialist Teams

As first responders prepare for hurricane season, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team stands ready to help ensure public safety agencies on the front lines of any potential disaster response operations have the mission-critical communications capabilities they need to achieve their missions. This team, composed primarily of former first responders and military personnel, is solely dedicated to supporting public safety customers during emergencies at no cost. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that help enable mission-critical communication and/or boost network performance.

Working alongside them is Verizon’s Major Event Response Incident Team (MERIT)—a group of technical volunteers trained as Hazardous Materials Technicians who can deploy anywhere in the U.S. within 12 hours. This year, MERIT crews are utilizing specialized drone-mounted cameras capable of detecting hazardous gases invisible to the human eye, ensuring that areas are safe for both technicians and public safety officials.

Our Dedicated Impact Response Team (DIRT) serves as the elite backbone of our disaster recovery efforts, deploying highly skilled RAN technicians from surrounding markets to bolster local restoration. Equipped with heavy-duty specialized trucks and advanced technical expertise, they bridge the gap during critical outages to bring the network back online with unmatched speed. By surging resources exactly where they are needed most, DIRT ensures that even the most severely impacted areas regain connectivity in record time.

Responding Rapidly: V Team Disaster Response Corps

As a new component of our comprehensive Community Disaster Resilience initiative Verizon is launching the V Team Disaster Response Corps.The Corps consists of Verizon employee volunteers who are trained by the American Red Cross and will be deployed on the ground to aid communities whenever a natural disaster strikes, starting this hurricane season. Employees can sign up for deployments to American Red Cross shelters for up to 14 days.

“Verizon is constantly working to advance and innovate in disaster preparedness, response and recovery and that includes finding new ways for our employees to support our communities in moments of crisis,” said Donna Epps, chief responsible business officer at Verizon. “When a disaster hits, our employees feel that impact and want to volunteer to get involved to help their neighbors and communities recover. We are proud to be the first telecommunications carrier to partner with the American Red Cross to train employee volunteers to deploy to disaster areas and assist those who have been impacted.”

How Families Can Prepare

Verizon is prepared to face Mother Nature’s fury, and we want our customers to be prepared as well. We urge our communities to take the following steps before June 1:

Communication Plan: Create a family emergency plan to keep your family safe and in touch.

Power Readiness: Keep all devices and portable power banks fully charged well before warnings are issued.

Protect Your Gear: Keep phones, batteries, and chargers in a dry, accessible location, using waterproof accessories or zip-lock bags.

Create a list: Keep a list of emergency numbers in your phone so that you have them if needed.

Be prepared for loss: Review your insurance policies and take pictures of valuables and other important belongings for possible insurance claims. Make sure they’re uploaded to the cloud so you have a backup.

Review checklists: Review the hurricane preparedness checklist, power outage checklist and other resources from the American Red Cross.

Download useful apps: There are plenty of free weather, news, and safety-related apps available for download to your smartphone.





Customers can always get real-time updates on the status of the network in their area via the Check Network Status tool on Verizon’s website or the My Verizon app.

Visit our Emergency Resource Center at https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center for further details on Verizon's emergency response capabilities.

To learn more about how Verizon helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from natural disasters with more confidence, visit http://www.verizon.com/communityresilience . Visit http://verizon.com/communityresilienceinnovation to learn more about how we are supporting the next generation of disaster management and resilience technologies.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

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