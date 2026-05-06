Liberty Global Tech Ventures Announces Investment in AI Security Firm, XBOW

Investment backs fast-scaling AI security company addressing a new age of AI cyber security threats

Liberty Global investing alongside global technology leaders including DFJ Growth, Northzone, NVIDIA, Samsung, and Accenture as part of $150m+ funding round

Latest in a series of investments by Liberty Global Tech Ventures in fast-growing AI companies after Elevenlabs and Legora





DENVER and LONDON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Liberty Global Tech Ventures, the technology investment arm of Liberty Global, today announced an investment in XBOW, an AI-driven offensive security company focused on identifying and fixing software vulnerabilities at scale.

Founded in 2024, XBOW is emerging as the leader in a new generation of autonomous security tools for the AI age where security threats for enterprises are rapidly intensifying. The company has accelerated quickly, and its technology now serves more than 100 customers worldwide, including Liberty Global.

Liberty Global joins a select group of institutional investors - including DFJ Growth, Northzone, Sequoia Capital, NFDG, and Altimeter as part of the latest funding round , reflecting their strong confidence in XBOW’s technology, team and long-term growth potential.

Liberty Global’s AI investment strategy

Liberty Global Tech Ventures is part of Liberty Growth, Liberty Global’s investment portfolio focused on scalable technology, media, sports, services and infrastructure. The Tech Ventures team invests in category-defining AI and technology businesses which operate in large markets with management teams who have proven ability to launch and commercialise products.

Cybersecurity is widely regarded as one of the most critical and fastest-growing areas of enterprise software, as AI increases both the sophistication of attacks and the need for automated, always-on defence.

Bobbie Maltiel, Partner at Liberty Tech Ventures said: “In an era where AI allows threat actors to weaponize vulnerabilities at machine speed, the only viable defense is a proactive offense. There isn’t a better team to tackle this challenge than the one who pioneered the AI coding revolution with GitHub Copilot, bringing unparalleled expertise in both how software is built and how it is secured.”

Oege de Moor, Founder and CEO, XBOW said: “Liberty Global has deep expertise in scaling technology businesses globally, and their commercial network will be vital as we enter our next phase of growth. With partners like them operating alongside us on the front lines, we’re accelerating our mission to stay ahead of AI attacks to defend the world together.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) delivers long-term shareholder value through the strategic management of two complementary platforms: Liberty Telecom and Liberty Growth.

Liberty Telecom is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications, providing approximately 80 million fixed and mobile connections across Europe through advanced fiber and 5G networks that empower customers and strengthen national economies. The business generates aggregate revenue of $22 billion, including approximately $18 billion from nonconsolidated joint ventures and $4 billion from consolidated operations.

Liberty Growth invests in scalable businesses across the technology, media, sports and infrastructure sectors, with a portfolio of roughly 70 companies and funds valued at $3.4 billion.* Together, these platforms reflect Liberty Global’s focus on operating, enabling and investing in businesses with strong strategic fit and the potential to deliver sustainable long-term returns.

*As independently valued as of March 31, 2026. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com or contact

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS + DISCLAIMER

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to business strategies, future growth prospects; valuation expectations and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include events that are outside of Liberty Global’s control. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Liberty Global expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ABOUT XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.

Investor Relations

Michael Bishop +44 20 8483 6246 Corporate Communications

Pádraig McGarrigle +44 7474 736967

mediarelations@libertyglobal.com



