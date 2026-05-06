Firm Capital Property Trust Closes $8.5 Million MHC Acquisition, Advances $218 Million Portfolio Transaction

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust ("FCPT" or the "Trust") (TSX: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of a 50% interest in a 103 site Manufactured Home Community (“MHC”) located in Didsbury, Alberta for $8.5 million (100% ownership) excluding transaction costs. The Trust closed on this acquisition through its existing joint venture arrangement with SunPark Communities, LP (“SunPark”), such that the Trust owns 50% of this MHC and SunPark the remaining 50%.

This acquisition strengthens the Trust’s growing MHC platform, a sector characterized by stable occupancies and consistent cash flows. The acquisition aligns with the Trust’s consistent focus on capital preservation and disciplined investing while expanding its presence in Western Canada.

With respect to the remaining purchase of the 50% interest in a 10 property, 1,649 site MHCs located in Alberta and Saskatchewan for a purchase price of $218 million (100% ownership), excluding transaction costs, the Trust is anticipating closing during Q2/2026,

conditional on a number of items including but not limited to approval from the Competition Bureau and standard closing conditions. The Trust is also purchasing these MHCs through its existing joint venture arrangement with SunPark.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST TSX: FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust’s plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust. For the complete financial statements, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com.

ABOUT SUNPARK COMMUNITIES (“SUNPARK”)

SunPark Communities is the Manufactured Home Community land lease division of the Firm Capital Organization. SunPark Communities is focused on the ownership of a growing portfolio of manufactured home communities (“MHC”) located across Canada. Subsequent to the acquisition of the Portfolio, SunPark will own a portfolio of 2,572 MHC sites located in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan. For more information, please visit www.sunparkcommunities.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Trust, including, but not limited to the closing of the acquisition of the MHCs as outlined above. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Although management of the Trust believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will occur as anticipated. Neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, which may be made only by means of a prospectus, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state, province or other jurisdiction. The Units of the Firm Capital Property Trust have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an application for exemption from the registration requirements of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Additional information about the Trust is available at www.firmcapital.com or www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert McKee Sandy Poklar President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (416) 635-0221 (416) 635-0221 Michael Phillips Braden Rosner President, SunPark Communities, LP Head, Investor Relations (416) 635-0221 (416) 635-0221





www.FirmCapital.com

FCD.UN on the TSX