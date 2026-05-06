ROH Named “TravelTech AI Platform of the Year” by 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROH , the financial infrastructure company powering the future of hospitality, today announced it has been named "TravelTech AI Platform of the Year" in the 4th annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services around the globe.

ROH’s AI-powered financial infrastructure transforms how hotels manage and monetize payments. By bringing AI to the point of a client's transaction and combining it with ROH's proprietary technology, hotel payments transform from a passive record on the P&L, to an active source of profit and insight. Payment terms, schedules and attribution are captured and enforced automatically while every transaction is dynamically mapped one-to-one to the correct source.

When every hotel transaction is structured correctly at the start and every dollar is mapped in real time, hotels stop chasing revenue and start controlling it, unlocking true visibility into team performance and more profitable cash flow. This combination turns financial data into operational visibility.

“Hotel finance teams spend too much time chasing payments, reconciling transactions across disconnected systems, and translating between sales and finance. That critical work consumes time that automation can give back. At ROH, we recognized the industry needed an intuitive AI platform that makes every piece of business more valuable,” said Jess Conroy, Founder and CEO of ROH. “ROH is transforming hotel operations by creating a true system of record for money in hospitality and delivering the revenue intelligence properties need to grow. We’re honored to accept this award from TravelTech Breakthrough in recognition of our team’s work to automate the full lifecycle of every contract.”

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global travel landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how travel businesses operate, engage customers and drive growth.

"ROH stands out because it doesn’t just support AI, it is the AI layer hospitality has been missing. Revenue flows in from dozens of sources, gets processed across legacy tools that don't talk to each other and requires enormous human effort to interpret," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. "ROH is the AI-powered financial core that makes many other technology investments payoff greater for the hospitality industry. Congratulations on being our pick for ‘TravelTech AI Platform of the Year.'"

ROH is the preferred partner for Leading Hotels of the World , Small Luxury Hotels and Preferred Hotels & Resorts .

About ROH

ROH the first financial infrastructure platform powering intelligent, automated financial operations for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands that collectively manage over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV).



ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality. The company is proudly backed by investors including Highgate Technology Ventures, Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com.