Farm Equipment Rental Market Outlook 2026–2031: Offline Dealer Networks and Co-op Yards Hold 89.43% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, farm equipment rental market size is projected to grow from USD 54.81 billion in 2026 to USD 72.35 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. Offline dealer networks and co-op yards continue to play a dominant role, accounting for 89.43% of the market share in 2025, reflecting the continued reliance on established, localized distribution channels.

As farm machinery costs rise and crop price volatility persists, farmers are increasingly shifting toward pay-per-use models to minimize upfront capital investment. In response, equipment manufacturers are expanding their rental portfolios to better capture this evolving demand landscape. Market growth is further supported by the accelerating adoption of mechanized farming practices, particularly across developing regions, where small and medium-sized farmers face constraints in owning high-cost equipment. Rental services are bridging this gap by providing flexible, on-demand access to essential machinery such as tractors, harvesters, and irrigation systems, enabling farmers to enhance productivity and operational efficiency during critical agricultural cycles.

Farm Equipment Rental Market Trends and Drivers

Government-backed CHC subsidies in India are driving the growth of village-level farm equipment rental hubs

India is actively promoting farm mechanization through Custom Hiring Centres, supported by equipment subsidies. Located close to farmers, these centres have improved access to machinery and reduced waiting times, leading to better usage efficiency. Partnerships like Trringo’s integration with the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer system have also streamlined payments and minimized delays. Similar initiatives are now being explored in neighboring countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal, indicating broader regional adoption of rental-based farming solutions.



Rising costs of advanced smart machinery are pushing farmers in Asia Pacific toward pay-per-use rental models

The rising cost of mid-range tractors, driven by advanced precision components, has made ownership less practical for smaller farms. Renting is emerging as a more flexible option, allowing farmers to use high-end technologies like precision spraying without heavy upfront investment. In Asia, platforms such as Trringo are seeing growing demand for equipment like GPS-enabled planters, as smallholders opt for access over ownership. This shift is making rental models an increasingly attractive and cost-effective choice.

Farm Equipment Rental Market Share by Region

Asia Pacific remains a key region in the farm equipment rental space, supported by initiatives like India’s CHC program and farm consolidation efforts in China, which are improving equipment access and utilization. Companies such as Trringo are expanding their reach across rural areas, while trends like an aging farming population in Japan and government-backed sharing models in South Korea continue to reinforce demand.

In Africa, the market is gradually gaining traction, though limited awareness and infrastructure challenges are slowing adoption. Platforms like Hello Tractor are expanding across multiple countries but still rely on offline engagement to build trust. While donor-led mechanization programs are helping drive usage, gaps in digital payments are holding back faster growth.

“The farm equipment rental market reflects steady demand shaped by cost optimization and access flexibility across agricultural operations. This assessment draws on consistently validated datasets and structured cross-market comparisons, offering decision-makers a dependable, methodologically grounded view relative to less rigorously compiled alternatives.” Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Farm Equipment Rental Industry Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Tractors

Harvesters

Balers

Sprayers

Seeders & Planters

Tillage & Soil-Cultivation Equipment

Other Implements



By Power Output (HP)

Less than 30 HP

31–70 HP

71–130 HP

131–250 HP

More than 250 HP



By Drive Type

Two-Wheel Drive

Four-Wheel Drive



By Business Model

Offline Dealer & Co-op Yards

Online / App-Based Platforms



By End-User Farm Size



Small (Less than 5 ha)

Medium (5–20 ha)

Large (More than 20 ha)



By Rental Duration

Short-Term (Less than 3 months)

Seasonal (3–9 months)

Annual / Long-Term (More than 9 months)



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/farm-equipment-rental-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Farm Equipment Rental Companies

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Kubota Corporation

Titan Machinery Inc.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Trringo)

Farmease



JFarm Services

Pacific AG Rental LLC

The Papé Group Inc.

Messick’s

Flaman Group of Companies

Premier Equipment Rental

Friesen Sales & Rentals

Aktio Corporation

United Rentals (Agricultural Line)

H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Kwipped Inc.

Ashtead Group plc (Sunbelt)





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