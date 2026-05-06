McLean Faulconer Welcomes Three New Real Estate Professionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLean Faulconer is pleased to welcome Liberty Kalergis, Gabrielle Miller and Steve White to its team of luxury real estate professionals.

“Through strong collaborative partnerships built on trust, we strengthen both client outcomes and community connections that endure beyond any single transaction,” said Court Nexsen, co-owner of the firm.

Liberty Kalergis brings both local knowledge and a global perspective shaped by her upbringing in both Oxford, England and Charlottesville. A graduate of the University of Virginia, she has a strong appreciation for architecture, design, and the character of the region’s homes. Liberty enjoys working with clients who value craftsmanship and presentation, helping sellers prepare their homes for market and guiding buyers with a thoughtful and informed approach.

Gabrielle Miller joins the McLean Faulconer team with more than 15 years of experience in real estate. Licensed in both Virginia and North Carolina, she has worked across residential sales, property management, and market analysis. Gabrielle is known for her steady communication, transparency, and commitment to helping clients navigate each step of the process with confidence.

Steve White is a lifelong resident of Albemarle County with more than 30 years of experience representing buyers and sellers throughout the region. He has built his career on long-term relationships and a deep understanding of the local market. Steve specializes in land, farms, estates, and fine residential homes, and is known for his attention to detail and consistent performance.

McLean Faulconer continues to grow its team with professionals who bring both experience and a strong connection to the communities they serve. The addition of Liberty, Gabrielle and Steve reflects the firm’s continued focus on delivering knowledgeable and personalized real estate guidance.

About McLean Faulconer

For over 45 years, McLean Faulconer has served as Central Virginia's trusted authority for luxury homes, historic estates, and premier farms, as well as offering concierge-level service across the entire market spectrum. To schedule a private consultation with our team of local experts, call us at (434) 295-1131 or visit mcleanfaulconer.com .

Contact:

Katherine Leddington

Director of Operations & Strategy

kleddington@mcleanfaulconer.com

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