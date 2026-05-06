DNA Diagnostics Market Size Projected to Hit USD 40.84 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the DNA Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 19.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 40.84 Billion by 2035, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.04% during the forecast period 2026–2035.”

The DNA diagnostics market growth is driven by the increasing demand for early and precise disease detection, primarily in oncology, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. The merger of newer technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and polymerase chain reaction, with artificial intelligence bioinformatics shape the diagnostic area better. Market growth is further bolstered by growing preference for personalized healthcare, increasing development in genomics research and rising awareness for preventive healthcare. Moreover, the integration of large-scale genomic screening programs and ongoing innovations in molecular diagnostics are improving the adoption of these approaches in a variety of clinical and research setting.





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The U.S. DNA Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 7.67 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.46 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. Because of the advanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of leading genomics and diagnostics companies, and the use of precision medicine, North America holds the largest share of the global market, led by the United States. The market growth is propelled by rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders, along with high adoption of NGS and PCR based testing. In addition, the application of artificial intelligence in bioinformatics as well as supportive reimbursement policies increased the prominence of the country.

Major DNA Diagnostics Market Companies Listed in the Report are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Beckman Coulter)

QIAGEN N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthineers AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer Inc.)

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Natera Inc.

10x Genomics Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

Segment Analysis

By Technology, PCR Segment Dominates the DNA Diagnostics Market

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) held the largest market share of 38.55% in 2025 due to factors such as its cost effectiveness, precision, and popularity in clinical diagnostics. The well-established platform of PCR makes sure that demand remains consistent in laboratories and hospitals. Meanwhile, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is expected to grow at the highest rate of 9.34% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the insights it provides about genes.

By Application, Oncology Segment Dominates the DNA Diagnostics Market

In 2025, the Oncology (Cancer Diagnostics) segment held the largest market share at 32.35%, and will continue to grow with the fastest growing CAGR of 9.57%. The major factors such as increasing cancer cases, rising utilization of genomic testing coupled with development of liquid biopsy techniques are propelling the market. This segment is also bolstered by the increased utilization of DNA testing programs and personalized oncology therapies.

By End-User, Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominates the DNA Diagnostics Market

Due to huge patient volume, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and integration of molecular testing into clinical workflows, the Hospitals & Clinics segment held the largest share of 34.54% in 2025. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies will dominate the segment with a CAGR of 9.24%, on account of increasing use of genomic data (for drug discovery, biomarker identification and companion diagnostics development).

By Test Type, Diagnostic Testing Segment Dominates the DNA Diagnostics Market

In 2025, Diagnostic Testing captures generates share of 40.24% due to its vital in disease detection and making clinical decisions. Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.54% owing to an increasing focus on preventive medicine & early disease risk identification by genetic screening.

By Sample Type, Blood Samples Segment Dominates the DNA Diagnostics Market

In 2025, blood samples accounted for the largest market share with a revenue of 55.23% in 2025, due to their high accuracy, making them the most widely used in clinical settings. Saliva samples segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period, primarily due to rising preference for non-invasive, convenient, and cost-effective methods of sample collection.

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DNA Diagnostics Market Key Segments

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarrays

In-Situ Hybridization (FISH / CISH)

Sanger Sequencing & Others

By Application

Oncology (Cancer Diagnostics)

Infectious Disease Testing

Genetic Disorder Screening

Prenatal & Newborn Screening

Forensic & Ancestry Testing

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

By Test Type

Diagnostic Testing

Carrier Testing

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

By Sample Type

Blood Samples

Saliva Samples

Tissue Samples

Buccal Swabs

Others

Regional Insights

North America Dominates the DNA Diagnostics Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Fastest Growth

North America led the market in 2025 by a 45.04% share due to superior healthcare infrastructure and several patients adopting advanced genomic technologies as well as precision medicine by mid-2023. Regional growth is further propelled by the presence of the leading players in the region, supportive reimbursement policies, and increase in demand for early disease detection. Most of the contribution is from the U.S. because of a high level of healthcare spending combined with persistent innovation of new technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 9.19% during 2026–2035. Some differentiating growth drivers for the market are rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing investments in genomics research and rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases. The molecular diagnostics market is expanding in countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea due to government initiatives and greater access to low-cost genomic testing.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, Roche expanded its molecular diagnostics portfolio with advanced oncology testing solutions and next-generation PCR platforms, strengthening its precision diagnostics capabilities.

In June 2025, Illumina enhanced its next-generation sequencing ecosystem with high-throughput platforms and improved genomic analysis tools, enabling large-scale genomic diagnostics.

In April 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced advanced PCR platforms and automated laboratory solutions to improve efficiency in clinical and research diagnostics.

In February 2025, QIAGEN launched new sample-to-insight workflows integrating automation and bioinformatics for faster and more accurate genetic testing.

In January 2025, Agilent Technologies expanded its genomics solutions portfolio with enhanced companion diagnostics tools to support precision oncology applications.

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DNA Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 19.24 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 40.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.04% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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