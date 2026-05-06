Weatherford Wins Managed Pressure Drilling and Subsea Intervention Contracts with Constellation Oil Services in Offshore Brazil

HOUSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been awarded two contracts with Constellation Oil Services to support offshore operations in Brazil, strengthening its long‑standing presence in the country’s deepwater market. The contracts span both well intervention and drilling activities and reinforce Weatherford’s position as a trusted partner to drilling contractors operating in Brazil’s most complex offshore environments.

Expanded Support for Offshore Well Intervention Operations

Under the first contract, Weatherford will expand its services on Constellation’s UDW (“ultra deepwater”) semisubmersible Gold Star, which operates offshore Brazil, focused on Campos and Espírito Santo Basins. The additional scope provided by Weatherford supports plug and abandonment and workover activities, enhances the Gold Star capability for offshore well intervention work, and strengthens its position within the Brazilian offshore market. Weatherford will execute the work using local teams and infrastructure in Brazil.

The new contract commenced in March and is expected to run through December 2028, aligned with the term of the Gold Star’s contract. This marks the first time such an integrated service has been incorporated into the rig’s scope of work and the first instance of this model being contracted by the end client directly through the rig. In this context, Weatherford positions itself at the forefront of this market development through a strategic partnership with Constellation, supported by strong technical and operational capabilities and short response times that proved to be a key differentiator for the client.

New Managed Pressure Drilling Contract in the Búzios Field

In a second, independent award, Constellation Oil Services has selected Weatherford to support a new offshore drilling campaign in Brazil, with a focus in the Búzios Field, one of the country’s largest offshore production areas. The scope includes the provision of drilling technology for Constellation’s UDW drillship Brava Star, under which Weatherford will provide equipment and operate and maintain the system, commencing in the first quarter of 2027 through December 2030. The agreement reflects Constellation’s confidence in Weatherford’s operational track record, safety focus, and ability to support complex deepwater drilling operations.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “These awards reflect Weatherford’s ability to execute complex offshore operations at scale, combining proven technology with strong local delivery and the continued confidence Constellation places in our operational capabilities. Across intervention and drilling activities, our solutions are supporting safer operations, improved performance, and high reliability in deepwater environments, backed by dedicated infrastructure and experienced teams in Brazil.”

The awards underscore Weatherford’s broad portfolio of offshore technologies and strong in‑country delivery capability, as the company continues to expand its role in some of Brazil’s most demanding offshore developments.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

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