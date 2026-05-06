Cristcot Appoints Rayna Herman as President of its Hydrocortisone Acetate Commercial Division

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cristcot, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Rayna Sethi Herman as President of the Company’s hydrocortisone acetate (HCA) commercial division. Ms. Herman will focus on launch execution and strategy for the Company’s patented next-generation hydrocortisone acetate (ngHCA) 90-milligram suppository currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) administered using Cristcot’s patented, FDA-cleared Sephure® suppository applicator.

“We are pleased to welcome Rayna to the Cristcot team. She is an effective cross-functional leader with a proven track record building and scaling commercial operations, including integration to the broader business infrastructure. Her ability to deliver revenue and market share results will be invaluable as we prepare for the launch of ngHCA, once approved,” said Jennifer J. Davagian, Cristcot Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honored to join the Cristcot leadership team at such a pivotal time,” said Ms. Herman. “I am excited for the opportunity to ensure readiness for the launch of ngHCA, as well as Cristcot’s future pipeline of investigational programs.”

Rayna Herman joins Cristcot from Shorla Oncology, where she served as Chief Commercial Officer, building its U.S. commercial infrastructure from the ground up. Her responsibilities included determining which capabilities to build internally vs. leveraging outsourced solutions, leading vendor selection/RFP processes, and securing all specialty distribution agreements. In that role, she developed commercialization strategies and launched three branded products and one generic product delivering remarkable revenue growth in 2025 in a highly competitive market. Ms. Herman previously served as Chief Commercial Officer, Complete Commercialization, at EVERSANA, where she developed strategy, led commercial teams, and launched pharmaceutical products through EVERSANA’s Complete Commercialization Program. She began her career in sales and marketing at Merck. Ms. Herman holds a Master of Business Administration from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.

About ngHCA

ngHCA, Cristcot’s investigational hydrocortisone acetate (HCA) 90 mg suppository formulation, is a novel corticosteroid therapy delivering a small volume suppository administered using the Sephure® suppository applicator. Rectally administered topical treatments, including topical corticosteroids, are important treatment options (either alone or in combination with other therapies), for directing delivery to inflammation sites and limiting systemic drug exposure. Unlike other corticosteroid treatments, Cristcot's advanced HCA formulation allows for rapid, sustained release with optimal bioavailability, and very limited systemic exposure. Cristcot’s innovative delivery system is designed to overcome the treatment barriers associated with currently available therapies and enhance patient compliance. If approved by FDA, ngHCA would be the first and only FDA-approved HCA suppository.

About Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

UC is a life-long, chronic gastrointestinal autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine, including the rectum and sometimes, all or part of the colon. Symptoms include rectal bleeding, profuse diarrhea, bowel urgency, tenesmus, and abdominal pain significantly impacting patients' quality of life. UC flares originate in the rectum, and if left untreated, inflammation can progress to more proximal disease and severity, leading to hospitalization or surgery. There is no cure for UC, and breakthrough flares, even while taking maintenance medication, is a known pattern of the disease profile. Over 80% of UC patients experience two flares annually, with many reporting debilitating effects on daily activities, work, and mental health. Despite existing treatments, patients experience intermittent flares and often change therapies as a measure to treat increased disease activity. The time of transition between one treatment to another is further complicated while waiting for the new therapy to reach full efficacy potential.

About Cristcot

Cristcot is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The Company's lead asset, ngHCA, is positioned to become an important therapeutic option for ulcerative colitis patients. Cristcot's diversified pipeline includes investigational development programs for ulcerative colitis, acute pancreatitis, hemorrhoid disease and other inflammatory gastrointestinal indications with an emphasis on innovative, patient-centric solutions. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) market prospects and potential future sales for the Company products; (iii) expected development of the Company's products, business and projects; (iv) availability of competing products in the market; (v) prospects for regulatory approval of the Company's products; (vi) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; and (vii) availability of protections under applicable intellectual property laws.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Jenny Gizzi, Chief Administrative Officer

Cristcot

E: jenny.gizzi@cristcot.com

Investor Relations