Innventure Receives Letter of Support from Ascent Capital Partners

ORLANDO, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) ("Innventure" or the "Company"), an industrial growth conglomerate, today noted that Ascent Capital Partners ("Ascent"), which previously filed a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to its holdings in the Company, has amended its Schedule 13D filing to include a letter expressing Ascent's support for Innventure, its leadership, and its strategic direction.

The amended Schedule 13D, including Ascent's letter of support, is publicly available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and can be found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2001557/000204177726000004/AscentLetterInnventurefinal.pdf.

"We are pleased that Ascent Capital Partners has expressed its confidence in our strategy and the direction of this Company," said Bill Haskell, Chief Executive Officer of Innventure. "We value constructive engagement with all of our shareholders and remain committed to delivering long-term value."

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure's approach seeks to uniquely bridge the "Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in Innventure's public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Innventure undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications investorrelations@innventure.com

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com