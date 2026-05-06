Mink Ventures Corporation Receives New Airborne VTEM Data on Warren Ni Cu Co Project; Eight, New, High Priority Drill Targets Identified

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") today announced it has received all preliminary airborne electromagnetic (VTEM) survey data for its Warren Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, located approximately 35 km west of Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1). Eight, new, high priority drill targets identified.

The presence of nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization within a massive sulphide zone in the recent 2026 drilling on the A Zone at Warren, supports the potential for the deposition of larger magmatic sulphide zones across the property.

The recently acquired airborne data covers the western portion of the property where VTEM coverage was incomplete. VTEM can penetrate up to 500 meters and can better define potential massive sulphide mineralization targets similar to the mineralized zone intersected on the A Zone. Recent drilling at A Zone returned 7.1 meters of 0.44% Ni, 0.28% Cu and 0.06% Co (Figure 4); including a higher-grade intercept of 4 meters of 0.58% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 0.08% Co.

VTEM PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS (Figures 2, 3, 4)

The recent VTEM survey (Figure 2) shows a distinct correlation with the ground Induced Polarization (IP) survey (Figure 3) and known mineralized surface occurrences.





A Maxwell Plate interpretation of the new VTEM data was also completed. This data was incorporated and reviewed with historic drill data and known mineralized surface zones.





Eight, new, high priority VTEM anomalies were identified and warrant drill testing (Proposed drill holes marked ‘P’ Series in Figure 2).





A total of 1,250 meters of drilling was recommended to test these new target areas.





Several distinct VTEM responses were identified along strike or proximal to known occurrences ex. D Zone and North Zone. Mink drill hole W26-17A on the D Zone returned a 2.5 meter intercept of massive sulphide with 0.35% Ni, 0.14% Cu, and 0.06% Co; and North Zone surface sampling in massive sulphide returned 0.967% Ni and 0.07% Co . Two drill holes have been recommended to evaluate two, new, untested VTEM targets in close proximity to this known mineralization.





intercept of massive sulphide with and North Zone surface sampling in massive sulphide returned . Two drill holes have been recommended to evaluate two, new, untested VTEM targets in close proximity to this known mineralization. Further, a strong VTEM response with 400 meters of strike length is associated with and proximal to historical drill hole ML1, which returned 0.84% Cu over a 4.3 meter interval (Figure 2). This mineralization is hosted in a felsic volcanic package, an environment with potential to host copper zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. The volcanic package hosting drill hole ML1 mineralization lies along the western flank of the Kamiskotia Gabbro Complex (KGC), which hosts magmatic nickel sulphide zones intersected in Mink’s recent drilling.* Three drill holes (550 meters) have been proposed to test three untested, new VTEM targets in close proximity to this historical hole ML1.





(Figure 2). This mineralization is hosted in a felsic volcanic package, an environment with potential to host copper zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. The volcanic package hosting drill hole ML1 mineralization lies along the western flank of the Kamiskotia Gabbro Complex (KGC), which hosts magmatic nickel sulphide zones intersected in Mink’s recent drilling.* Three drill holes (550 meters) have been proposed to test three untested, new VTEM targets in close proximity to this historical hole ML1. Ground truthing of two VTEM targets east of the current survey area within the KGC was completed in 2025. These two targets were covered in muskeg with no outcrop exposure noted. The Maxwell Plate study of these two targets recommended 420 meters of drilling to test for nickel copper bearing magmatic nickel sulphide. These targets are fully permitted and it is anticipated that these drill targets will be tested during the summer of 2026.



Natasha Dixon, CEO, commented, “The new VTEM geophysical data and Maxwell Plate analysis completes coverage over the western portion of our 11 km2 property. The survey data identified eight, brand new, high priority drill targets that are fully permitted and drill ready, and enables our team to best direct the focus of our next exploration and drill campaign at Warren.”

WARREN PROPERTY GEOLOGY:

Mink’s Warren Project is hosted within the Kamiskotia Gabbro Complex (KGC) and is thought to be broadly equivalent to the Montcalm Gabbro Complex (MGC) but separated by a granitic arch. The MGC hosts the former Montcalm Mine which produced approximately 3.93 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.05% Co (OGS, Atkinson, B., 2010).

Gabbro complexes such as MGC and KGC are known to be prospective for magmatic nickel copper sulphide deposition as demonstrated by the Montcalm Mine located within the MGC. The Warren property complements Mink’s Montcalm property due to the distinctly similar prospective geological environments found in the MGC and the KGC, as well as the presence of significant Cu Ni zones on the Warren Property.

The Warren Property hosts a felsic volcanic package along the western edge of the KGC with some significant copper mineralization. This volcanic package represents a second target area of interest with potential to host copper zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. It should be noted that the Timmins mining camp hosts one of the largest Cu Zn volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits in Canada namely Glencore’s Kidd Creek Mine that has been in production for well over half a century.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release. Mr. Filo is an officer and director of the company.

For additional technical detail please see Mink Ventures’ press releases March 11, 2026 and September 4, 2024.

*References: LaPierre, K. 1996; Morgain Minerals Drill Log ML-1, Resident Geologist Files, Timmins, Ontario

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as the expanded 11 km2 Warren Project. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 33,606,719 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information”, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm and Warren Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Warren Project and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

Figure 1: General Location Map





Figure 2: VTEM Response Profile Map With Proposed ‘P Series’ Holes and Occurrences





Figure 3: IP Chargeability Contour Map and Surface Occurrences





Figure 4: Warren A Zone Massive Sulphide 7.1 Meters With 0.44% Ni, 0.28% Cu, & 0.06% Co





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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