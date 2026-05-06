AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : Demand for service robotics is accelerating worldwide as organizations increasingly adopt automation to manage workforce shortages, rising operating expenses and efficiency challenges. According to the International Federation of Robotics, adoption continues to broaden across industries, with hundreds of thousands of systems deployed annually and continued growth anticipated in sectors such as healthcare, logistics and hospitality. Market projections further support this outlook, estimating expansion from approximately $31 billion in 2026 to more than $131 billion by 2034, reflecting sustained double-digit growth fueled by advances in AI and automation. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTC: NGTF) (Profile), dba TechForce Robotics, is aligning itself within this evolving landscape by prioritizing real-world deployment, scalable systems and strategic collaborations that support global expansion in AI-driven robotics. The company is working to establish itself as a forward-looking participant in the AI, automated robotics sector, alongside industry leaders, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The service robotics industry is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from concept-driven innovation toward practical, real-world use.

By targeting deployments in hospitality, service and biotech-pharma environments, Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is working to establish both reliability and economic value.

As demand ramps up, organizations must ensure they can produce, provide and service robotic systems at scale.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is pursuing key collaborations to ensure its production, support and growth objectives.

The company’s focus on RaaS and essential partnerships reflects broader industry trends toward execution and scalability.





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From Concept Development to Practical Deployment

The service robotics industry is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from concept-driven innovation toward practical, real-world use. Historically, robotic systems were largely limited to controlled environments or limited pilot programs due to cost, technical complexity or performance limitations. Most recently, advancements in artificial intelligence, machine vision and sensor technologies have improved reliability and adaptability, enabling robots to function effectively in dynamic operational settings, an evolution supported by adoption trends reported by the International Federation of Robotics.

This shift is becoming visible across multiple industries. In hospitality and food service, robots are increasingly utilized for food preparation, delivery and customer engagement. For instance, a California-based burger restaurant has integrated robotics into its production workflow, illustrating growing acceptance of automation in customer-facing roles. These implementations are no longer experimental; they represent fully operational systems capable of working alongside human staff in high-demand environments.

Supporting data reinforces this transition. The International Federation of Robotics details significant growth in professional service robot sales, with some 200,000 units sold worldwide in recent years, driven primarily by labor shortages and efficiency demands. Businesses are increasingly viewing robotics not as a novelty but as an essential operational tool. This shift in perception signals a broader movement toward long-term adoption rather than temporary experimentation.

As service robotics becomes more deeply embedded in real-world operations, companies focused on deployment rather than development are gaining traction. Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, reflects this shift by prioritizing practical, in-market solutions instead of early-stage prototypes. The company’s approach emphasizes integrating robotics into hospitality environments where automation can deliver immediate value, positioning the company at the forefront of scalable implementation.

Real-World Deployments Demonstrate Performance, Economic Value

The growth of service robotics is increasingly validated by real-world use cases, where deployments are demonstrating measurable returns and consistent operational performance. Across industries, businesses are turning to robotics to address persistent challenges such as labor shortages, rising wages and the need for reliable service delivery, factors recognized by the International Federation of Robotics as key reasons behind adoption.

Robotic systems are aiding organizations to overcome these obstacles by automating repetitive functions and improving efficiency. In hospitality environments, for example, robots are being used for tasks such as delivering food, cleaning and assisting customers, reducing dependence on human labor while preserving service quality. As adoption expands, data from these deployments is providing tangible evidence of benefits, including faster service, fewer errors and reduced operating costs, trends reflected in hospitality automation case studies.

Market sentiment is evolving alongside these results. Many operators now view robotics as a practical solution for improving profitability and addressing staffing gaps. This growing acceptance is supported by broader industry trends, including rapid increases in service robot installations reported by the International Federation of Robotics, which notes labor shortages as a primary catalyst.

Importantly, adoption is not reserved to one specific region or sector. Robotics deployment is growing worldwide, spanning logistics, healthcare, retail and hospitality applications. This broad validation demonstrates the flexibility of service robotics and its capability to deliver measurable value across various operating environments, contributing to strong long-term growth projections.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is actively engaged in this phase of validation. By targeting deployments in hospitality, service and biotech-pharma environments, the company is working to establish both reliability and economic value. Its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model is intended to reduce upfront costs while enabling scalable adoption, aligning with industry trends centered on recurring revenue and operational flexibility.

Global Market Expansion Drives Industry Opportunity

As adoption accelerates, robotics companies are expanding into new geographic markets to capture emerging opportunities. Growth is not limited to early adopters; demand is rising across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. This worldwide expansion is driven by shared challenges such as labor shortages, urbanization and the need for operational efficiency, factors consistently highlighted in industry analyses.

Market projections emphasize the magnitude of the potential. Fortune Business Insights projects significant growth in the service robotics sector over the coming decade, supported by widespread adoption across industries and regions, as well as continued advancements in AI and automation technologies. These innovations are enabling robots to operate in more complex environments, further supporting global deployment.

To leverage this growth, companies are investing in distribution networks, regional partnerships and localized support systems. Creating a global presence requires more than technological capability; it also demands logistics infrastructure, regulatory compliance and customer support tailored to local markets. Companies such as Nightfood Holdings that successfully meet these requirements are better positioned to scale and capture market share.

Infrastructure development is also essential. As demand ramps up, organizations must ensure they can produce, provide and service robotic systems at scale. This entails coordination across supply chains, production facilities and service networks, underscoring the role of strategic planning in expansion efforts.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is aligning with these dynamics by expanding its operational footprint through targeted market entry and infrastructure development. By focusing on hospitality applications and leveraging partnerships, the company aims to build a scalable presence in key global regions.

Strategic Collaborations Accelerate Industry Growth

Partnerships are becoming an essential component of growth in the service robotics space. As robotic systems grow more sophisticated, collaboration between technology providers, manufacturers and service operators is critical to achieving scalable deployment. These partnerships enable companies to combine expertise, share resources and accelerate development timelines.

Technology collaborations play an especially important role, as robotics solutions typically integrate hardware, software and AI capabilities. Working with dedicated suppliers allows companies to incorporate advanced technologies without building every component internally, reducing development time and improving system performance.

Manufacturing collaborations are just as important for scaling production. Meeting growing demand requires access to efficient manufacturing processes and high-quality output. Partnering with established manufacturers allows robotics companies to expand production capacity while maintaining cost efficiency, an important factor in a competitive market.

Industry examples highlight the importance of collaboration, with many leading companies establishing partnerships to support global expansion. These partnerships enable faster deployment, improved product quality and more efficient supply chains.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is pursuing this collaborative strategy to support its growth objectives. By building relationships with technology and manufacturing partners, the company is enhancing its capabilities and accelerating deployment, positioning itself within a broader network of industry participants.

Scalable Systems Support Widespread Deployment

Scalability is emerging as a defining factor in the service robotics market. As demand increases, savvy companies pioneer not only innovation but also prove the ability to deploy solutions at scale. This requires integrated platforms that combine hardware, software and service delivery into unified systems capable of supporting large-scale operations.

Achieving scalability depends on both production capacity and operational infrastructure. Companies must be able to produce ample units, deploy those units efficiently and provide key support, including maintenance and system updates. Without these capabilities, even advanced technologies may struggle to achieve widespread adoption.

The RaaS model becomes critical in this process. By providing robotics through subscription-based models, companies can decrease initial costs for users while generating consistent revenue. This approach also supports continuous improvement, as systems can be updated based on real-world performance data.

As the market grows, companies that offer both scalable technology and operational excellence are likely to outdistance the competition. The projected growth of the service robotics market to more than $131 billion by 2034 highlights the importance of scale in capturing long-term value.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is establishing itself within this emerging phase of growth. By emphasizing real-world deployment, strategic partnerships and scalable infrastructure, the company is committed to building a platform that supports worldwide expansion. Its focus on RaaS and collaborative growth strategies reflects broader industry trends toward execution and scalability.

AI-Driven Robotics Accelerates Industry Evolution

The robotics industry is entering a new stage of expansion, driven by advances in artificial intelligence and increasing demand for automation. Organizations are moving beyond pilot programs and implementing robotics in real-world environments where efficiency and adaptability are critical.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced an open physical AI data factory blueprint to accelerate robotics, vision AI agents and autonomous vehicle deployment. According to the company, the blueprint enables massive-scale data processing and curation, synthetic data generation, reinforcement learning and evaluation of physical AI models for vision AI agents, robotics and autonomous vehicles. Cloud service providers including Microsoft Azure and Nebius provide the blueprint to transform world-scale compute into agent-driven turnkey data production engines.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is making progress on its Optimus program. In the company’s Q1 2026 update, the company reported it continued to make meaningful progress on the build out of the infrastructure and AI software that underpins its Robotaxi and robotics businesses. “We commenced ramp of additional AI compute, new factories across battery and battery materials, and further prepared lines for start of production of Megapack 3, Cybercab and the Tesla Semi,” the report stated. “We saw continued growth in demand for our vehicles in markets in APAC and South America, while also seeing a rebound of demand in both EMEA and North America.”

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates what it calls the “next generation of fulfillment centers,” powered by AI and 10 times more robotics. According to the company, the Louisiana-based fulfillment center reimagines logistics to benefit both employees and customers. The company noted that through the years, it has built and scaled the world’s largest fleet of industrial robotics that ease tasks for employees and improve operational safety, with more than one million robots sorting, lifting and carrying packages. The new facility sets a new standard for efficiencies, spanning five floors and more than three million square feet and employing more than 2,000 employees.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) revealed that Intrinsic is joining the company. Intrinsic’s platform makes AI-enabled robotics applications easy to build, deploy and operate for industrial automation. Founded as an Other Bet by Alphabet in 2021, Intrinsic has built a world-class, intelligent robotics platform for enterprise customers and seen unprecedented growth in AI for robotics over the last two years. Joining Google allows Intrinsic to amplify its collective work across frontier AI spanning R&D through to deployment and daily operations enabling industrial use cases in manufacturing and logistics.

Collectively, these developments underscore a broader industry shift toward scalable, AI-enabled robotics systems. As adoption continues to grow, robotics is becoming an integral part of modern operations and future economic expansion.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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