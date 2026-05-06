[Latest] Global EPDM Rubber Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.18 Billion by 2035 at a 4.62% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “EPDM Rubber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Fabrication Method (Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Calendaring, Blowing), By Product Type (Solid EPDM Rubber, EPDM Rubber Compounds, EPDM Rubber Sheets, EPDM Rubber Profiles, EPDM Rubber Molded Products), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, Medical), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global EPDM Rubber Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.21 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.77 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.18 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.62% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global EPDM Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=86418





EPDM Rubber Market Revenue and Trends

The EPDM rubber market is expected to witness a decent growth between 2026 and 2035 due to the automotive sector’s electrification coupled with an increased demand for bio-based, durable roofing membranes in eco-friendly construction. The key dynamics include adoption of metallocene catalyst technology at a larger scale for high-purity grades coupled with a structural shift toward manufacturing at the local level to quell feedstock price volatility worldwide.

Request a Customized Copy of the EPDM Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=86418

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the EPDM Rubber Market?

The EPDM rubber market is growing because the world is increasingly switching to vehicles that are more environmentally friendly. Electric vehicles need EPDM rubber to keep the battery at the right temperature, protect the high-voltage cables, and reduce the noise and vibration. Electric vehicles have motors that are quiet, so they need special parts to make them even quieter. The people who make cars are trying to make them lighter. They also want the parts to last longer. EPDM rubber is good at dealing with heat and ozone. That is why it is the choice for the parts that need to seal things tightly.

At the same time, the market for buildings and modern infrastructure projects is growing fast. The construction industry is moving away from materials like bitumen and PVC due to global rules to reduce carbon emissions. They are choosing EPDM single-ply roofing membranes instead, which can last for 50 years and help save energy. This shift is also driven by the creation of EPDM made from sugarcane, which helps meet strict LEED and ESG standards. Governments in developing countries are investing heavily in infrastructure that can withstand climate changes.

(A free sample of the EPDM Rubber report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the EPDM Rubber report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the EPDM Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

Segment Insights

By Fabrication Method

Compression molding is imperative when one needs to make simple or thick parts like the components they use for heavy-duty gaskets and roofs. On the other hand, injection molding is gaining popularity as the car and electronics industries want to make parts faster and in larger quantities. They need things like seals for electric vehicle connectors. Injection molding is the choice over here, as it can be automated, which means it can work really fast. It also makes parts that are precise, which is important for the new high-performance EPDM applications.

By Product Type

Solid EPDM rubber is popular, as it is pretty strong and dense. This makes it the best choice for duty car parts, window seals, and industrial hoses that need to be able to withstand pressure. On the other hand, EPDM rubber compounds are gaining popularity as manufacturers can mix EPDM with things to get the exact performance they need. They can add fillers, stabilizers, and plasticizers to make it just right for new areas like cooling the batteries in EV cars.

By Application

The automotive sector leads the market, as EPDM is good at handling heat and ozone. This makes it perfect for weatherstripping, glass run channels, and radiator hoses. The fact that electric vehicles are becoming more popular is also increasing the demand for EPDM as it is an insulator. On the other hand, the construction sector is growing fast. This is due to the fact that many economies are trying to reduce their carbon footprint, which is making people choose EPDM single-ply roofing membranes often. These membranes are popular, as they can last for 50 years and help save energy. The growth of EPDM in the construction sector is also happening as many economies are updating their infrastructure. Herein EPDM is being used in place of traditional materials like bitumen and PVC. This is because EPDM can handle weather and it is cheaper to own in the long run.

Request a Customized Copy of the EPDM Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the EPDM Rubber market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the EPDM Rubber market forward?

What are the EPDM Rubber Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the EPDM Rubber Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the EPDM Rubber market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium EPDM Rubber Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

Regional Insights

North America dominates the EPDM rubber market owing to the presence of a sophisticated automotive manufacturing base coupled with an elevated construction sector that is vigorously adopting single-ply, energy-efficient roofing membranes. The region’s dominance is solidified further by the presence of industry bellwethers such as Dow and ExxonMobil, who do drive innovation in metallocene-catalyzed and bio-based EPDM. Also, extensive Federal Funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has made the usage of weather-resistant, durable materials compulsory in public works.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the EPDM rubber market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by massive industrialization and urbanization in India and China, wherein the government-led smart city initiatives and infrastructure are generating an unparalleled demand for gaskets and seals based on EPDM. Low manufacturing costs and localized production are adding to the market revenue.

Request a Customized Copy of the EPDM Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “EPDM Rubber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Fabrication Method (Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Calendaring, Blowing), By Product Type (Solid EPDM Rubber, EPDM Rubber Compounds, EPDM Rubber Sheets, EPDM Rubber Profiles, EPDM Rubber Molded Products), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, Medical), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 12.77 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 19.18 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 12.21 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.62% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Fabrication Method, Product Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, Kraton Corporation announced that it had inked a strategic partnership with one of the leading automotive manufacturers for developing personalized EPDM solutions.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global EPDM Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Vinyl Toluene Market: Vinyl Toluene Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade Type (Standard Grade, High-Purity Grade, Specialty Grade), By Isomer Composition (Meta-Vinyl Toluene, Para-Vinyl Toluene, Mixed Isomer Vinyl Toluene), By Formulation Type (Monomer Formulations, Modified Resin Systems, Copolymer Blends), By End-Use Industry (Paints & Coatings Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, Printing Inks Industry, Composite Materials Industry, Chemical Intermediate Manufacturing), By Functionality (Reactive Diluent Applications, Crosslinking Agent Usage, Polymer Intermediate Applications), By Distribution Channel (Direct Manufacturer Supply, Specialty Chemical Distributors, B2B Chemical Procurement Platforms), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Styrene Maleic Anhydride Market: Styrene Maleic Anhydride Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (SMA Resins (Standard and Heat-Resistant Grades), SMA Copolymers (Alternating and Statistical Copolymers), SMA Terpolymers (SMA-Rubber, SMA-Acrylate), SMA Ester Derivatives (Half-Esters, Full-Esters), Other Product Types (SMA Ammonium Salt, SMA Imides)), By Application (Automotive Components (Interior Trim, Dashboard Substrates, HVAC, Underhood), Medical Devices & Healthcare (Disposable Diagnostics, Drug Delivery, Biosensors), Packaging (Compatibilizer in Recycled Blends, Barrier Coatings), Electronics & Electrical (PCB Encapsulants, Connector Housings, LED Housings), Construction Materials (Exterior Cladding, Roofing Components), Paper & Board Sizing (Surface Sizing Agent, Retention Aid), Other Applications (Adhesives, Coatings, Personal Care)), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Electronics & Electrical, Construction, Paper & Pulp, Other Industries (Personal Care, Agriculture)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Alumina-based Ceramics Market: Alumina-based Ceramics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Purity Grade (Standard Grade (90–95% Al₂O₃), High Purity Grade (96–99% Al₂O₃), Ultra-High Purity Grade (>99% Al₂O₃)), By Product Form (Tubes & Rods, Plates & Substrates, Crucibles & Saggers, Custom Shapes & Components, Balls & Grinding Media, Other Product Forms (Rings, Nozzles, Bushings)), By Application (Electronics & Semiconductors, Medical & Dental, Automotive (Conventional and Electric Vehicles), Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Machinery & Mining, Chemical Processing, Other Applications (Energy, Optics)), By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Mining, Energy, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (EL Grade (Electronic Grade), UP Grade (Ultra Pure), UP-S Grade (Ultra Pure Special), UP-SS Grade (Ultra Pure Super Special), SEMI Grade), By Application (Semiconductor Etching, Silicon Dioxide Etching, Native Oxide Removal, Sacrificial Layer Etching, LCD & Display Panel Manufacturing, Solar Cell Fabrication, Wafer Texturing, PSG Removal, HJT Surface Preparation, Printed Circuit Boards, Other Applications), By End Use Industry (Semiconductor & IC Fabrication, Display & Optoelectronics, Photovoltaics, Electronics Manufacturing, Other End Uses), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market: Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Lactic Acid, Polylactic Acid PLA), By Lactic Acid Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), By PLA Type (Regular PLA (PLLA-dominant), Racemic PLA (PDLA blends / Stereocomplex PLA), PLA Copolymers (PLGA, PLA-PEG, and Others), Other PLA Types), By Application (Food & Beverages, Packaging (Rigid and Flexible), Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Agriculture (Mulch Films, Controlled-Release Fertilizer Coatings), Textiles & Fibers, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Other Applications), By End-Use (Food Processing Industry, Packaging Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Agricultural End-Users, Consumer Goods Manufacturers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

US Hazardous Waste Management Market: US Hazardous Waste Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Solid, Liquid, Sludge), By Treatment (Physical, Chemical, Thermal, Biological), By Disposal Method (Deep Well Injection, Detonation, Engineered Storage, Land Burial, Ocean Dumping, Incineration), By Source (Industrial, Commercial, Municipal, Healthcare, Agricultural), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Butyl Rubber Market: Butyl Rubber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Regular Butyl Rubber (IIR), Chlorobutyl Rubber (CIIR), Bromobutyl Rubber (BIIR), Partially Cross-linked Butyl Rubber, Other Types), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Specialty/High-Performance Grade), By Application (Tire & Automotive (Inner Liners, Innertubes, Vibration Dampeners, Seals), Pharmaceutical Packaging (Stoppers, Plungers, Septa), Construction & Sealants, Industrial (Hoses, Belts, Tank Linings, Chemical-Resistant Products), Other Applications), By End-Use (Automotive OEM, Replacement Tire Market, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Industrial End-Users, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Hydrochloric Acid Market: Hydrochloric Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Synthetic Grade, By-product Grade), By Application (Steel Pickling, Oil Well Acidizing, Ore Processing, Food Processing, Pool Sanitation, Calcium Chloride, Biodiesel), By End-use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035





List of the prominent players in the EPDM Rubber Market:

Kraton Corporation

Lanxess AG

Dow Inc.

ExxonMobil Chemical

Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd.

JSR Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Trelleborg AB

SABIC

Others

The EPDM Rubber Market is segmented as follows:

By Fabrication Method

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Calendaring

Blowing

By Product Type

Solid EPDM Rubber

EPDM Rubber Compounds

EPDM Rubber Sheets

EPDM Rubber Profiles

EPDM Rubber Molded Products

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global EPDM Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This EPDM Rubber Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This EPDM Rubber Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the EPDM Rubber Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the EPDM Rubber Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the EPDM Rubber Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of EPDM Rubber Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global EPDM Rubber Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a EPDM Rubber market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the EPDM Rubber industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the EPDM Rubber Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for EPDM Rubber Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global EPDM Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

Reasons to Purchase EPDM Rubber Market Report

EPDM Rubber Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

EPDM Rubber The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

EPDM Rubber Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

EPDM Rubber Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global EPDM Rubber market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium EPDM Rubber Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide EPDM Rubber market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the EPDM Rubber market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the EPDM Rubber market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide EPDM Rubber market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the EPDM Rubber industry.

Managers in the EPDM Rubber sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide EPDM Rubber market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in EPDM Rubber products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the EPDM Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.briinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium EPDM Rubber Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epdm-rubber-market/