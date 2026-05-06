Liquidia Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases, today announced it will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 8:40 am PT

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

In addition to hosting one-on-one meetings, Michael Kaseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Adair, Chief Business Officer, will provide an update on the company’s business during a fireside chat beginning at 8:40 am Pacific Time.

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 9:30 a.m.

Location: New York, NY

In addition to hosting one-on-one meetings, Michael Kaseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Adair, Chief Business Officer, will provide an update on the company's business during a fireside chat session beginning at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

Access to these events will be available on the “Investors” page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases through precise, innovative therapies and applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the development of YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.



Contact Information

Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

Jason.adair@liquidia.com



Media:

media@liquidia.com