Ben Bonsall to Join Raven Capital as Senior Managing Director and Head of Research for Raven’s Credit Strategy

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Capital (“Raven”), an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based, non-sponsor private credit, today announced that Ben Bonsall has been named Senior Managing Director and Head of Research for the firm’s credit strategy. He will join Raven on May 11, 2026.

Mr. Bonsall’s appointment reflects Raven’s continued expansion of its senior leadership team and growing demand for its differentiated investment strategy. The hire follows a series of recent senior additions as the firm scales its platform to meet increasing opportunity flow and investor interest.

In this role, Mr. Bonsall will oversee and help further develop Raven’s research function, including diligence, underwriting, structuring and execution of investments, as well as ongoing portfolio monitoring. He will work closely with Dimitri Cohen, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Raven Credit, in evaluating investment opportunities and will serve as a member of Raven’s Investment Committee for its credit strategy, helping to enhance the firm’s capacity to assess a growing pipeline of transactions while maintaining rigorous risk discipline.

“Ben is an exceptional investor with extensive experience across credit markets and a proven ability to lead high-performing research teams,” said Mr. Cohen. “The demand for our asset-based, non-sponsor strategy from both borrowers and institutional investors has increased meaningfully, and we are seeing a higher volume of compelling opportunities. Ben brings strong fundamental credit underwriting expertise across cycles and sectors, and his addition to Raven strengthens our ability to evaluate risk, scale our investment process, and continue delivering for our investors.”

Mr. Bonsall joins Raven from Ares Management, where he served as Managing Director and Director of Research for the firm’s U.S. Liquid Credit Group. In that role, he led a large team responsible for underwriting and monitoring investments across leveraged loans and high yield in support of multiple fixed income strategies, and he served on the group’s investment committee.

“Raven has built a highly distinctive platform grounded in deep fundamental research and long-term relationships,” said Mr. Bonsall. “I’m excited to join a team that combines rigorous underwriting with a relationship-driven approach to investing. The firm is experiencing strong momentum, and I look forward to helping scale the platform, expand our investment capabilities, and capitalize on the significant opportunity set ahead.”

Raven continues to benefit from a favorable market backdrop, as ongoing dislocation is increasing demand for flexible, customized capital solutions and expanding opportunities in asset-based, non-sponsor lending. The firm’s approach, which centers on structuring senior secured investments tailored to the needs of borrowers, positions Raven to capitalize on this dynamic and evolving credit environment.

Over the course of his two-decade career, Mr. Bonsall has developed deep expertise in corporate credit underwriting and asset-backed lending, with particular strength across energy, industrials and other asset-heavy industry sectors. He is known for his long-standing relationships across the leveraged finance, restructuring, and broader capital markets communities, which have supported differentiated sourcing and investment insights. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and a minor in mathematics. He is a CFA Charterholder.

About Raven Capital

Founded in 2008, Raven Capital is an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based, non-sponsor private credit. Owned by Dimitri Cohen, Gary Sumers, Jeremy Tucker, and Chris Felice, the firm focuses on originating senior secured loans to middle market borrowers. Raven’s Music Strategy, which specializes in the acquisition and management of cash-flowing music IP, serves as a distinct complement to the firm’s core lending business. Over its history, Raven has built a scaled platform, deploying over $3 billion across its core lending strategy. Raven’s investors include public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.ravencm.com.

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