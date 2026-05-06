XPO Recognized as a 2026 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for the Fourth Consecutive Year

GREENWICH, Conn., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced that it has been named a 2026 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for the fourth year in a row. This recognition highlights XPO’s ongoing dedication to recruiting veteran and military talent and creating a workplace where they can build meaningful, long-term civilian careers.



Nicholas Antaki, president of VETS Indexes, said, “XPO has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military-connected community through its commitment to building opportunities for those who served. Employers like XPO continue to set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward.”



Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO and a US Army and National Guard veteran, added, “Recruiting and supporting veteran and military talent is a core part of our strategy as we develop the next generation of leaders in freight transportation. That starts with providing a welcoming and rewarding environment for military-connected individuals as they transition to civilian careers. We are proud to honor the contributions of those who have served and grateful for the impact they make at XPO.”



This year, hundreds of organizations were evaluated for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. Honorees were selected based on their exceptional support for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses.



To explore career opportunities at XPO, visit our military recruitment site at xpo.jobs/military .



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 594 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

