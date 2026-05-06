ARKO Petroleum Corp. to Participate at the 23rd Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference on May 19, 2026

RICHMOND, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC) (“APC” or the “Company”), one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors by gallons in North America, today announced that the Company will participate at the upcoming 23rd Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference being held May 18-20, 2026 in Aventura, FL.

APC management will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 19, and management will also host a live presentation at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.

To request a meeting with the APC team, please email the Company’s investor relations team at investors@arkopetroleum.com.

About ARKO Petroleum Corp.

ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC) is a growth-oriented, fuel distribution company and one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors by gallons in North America, supplying approximately 2 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in approximately 3,500 locations in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern, and Southwestern United States. We are engaged in (i) wholesale activity, which includes the supply of fuel to gas stations operated by third-party dealers, (ii) fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations) and the issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites, and (iii) the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of the retail convenience stores that sell fuel operated by ARKO Corp., our parent company (Nasdaq: ARKO), one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.