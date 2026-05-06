Top Women in Convenience Events Now Part of NACS Show Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) programs developed by Convenience Store News, an EnsembleIQ brand, have been added to the official NACS Show program. The programs recognize and celebrate female senior-level leaders, rising stars and mentors from across the industry’s retailer, distributor and supplier communities.

The NACS Show is considered the global convenience and fuel retailing industry’s most comprehensive event and one of the most dynamic retail and food-focused trade shows. Last year more than 25,000 attendees from 73 countries experienced four days of education, networking and a look at what’s new for the industry. The 2026 NACS Show takes places October 6-9 in Las Vegas. Registration for the event opened May 5 at nacsshow.com.

The arrangement creates a streamlined TWIC-focused day at the NACS Show and enhances the attendee experience by streamlining the scheduling and events that take place during the NACS Show.

On Thursday, October 8, Convenience Store News will host its inaugural Top Women in Convenience Connections luncheon from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, bringing together the 2026 class of TWIC honorees and TWIC alumni from past years for professional development and networking. The TWIC Awards Gala will now take place the evening of October 8 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

“NACS and Convenience Store News are bringing one of the industry’s most prestigious awards programs into the NACS Show agenda, ensuring our audience can experience the new TWIC luncheon and the Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala without logistical conflicts,” said Bob Hughes, NACS vice president of supplier relations, expositions & meetings.

“Moving TWIC to Thursday, October 8, not only solves industry scheduling conflicts but also allows us to introduce new TWIC Connections programming during the inaugural TWIC luncheon, further building on the energy of the NACS Show,” said Sandra Parente, SVP, Convenience - North America, EnsembleIQ.

Now in its 13th year, TWIC is the industry’s first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors female leaders who are making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large. To date, nearly 800 women have been welcomed into the TWIC family.

About Convenience Store News

Convenience Store News’ mission is to deliver the insight, analysis, market research and business intelligence that helps c-store retailers stay ahead of what’s next. Follow Convenience Store News on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About NACS

For 65 years, NACS has been recognized as the premiere association for convenience and fuel retailers. NACS has 1,300 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 400,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 45,000 stores in the United States. The U.S. convenience store industry, with nearly 152,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $818 billion in 2025. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.