Hiboy Supports CSUF Titan E-Scooter Safety Lab to Promote Safer Riding on Campus





NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiboy supported the Titan E-Scooter Safety Lab hosted by the CSUF Police Department on April 29, providing students, faculty, and staff with hands-on training and guidance for safer e-scooter riding. Sponsored alongside Lumos, the event featured obstacle courses, practical instruction, and interactive exercises designed to build confidence and reinforce responsible riding habits in real-world campus settings.

Hands-On Safety Training for the Campus Community

Held in the university’s Central Quad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the lab invited participants to navigate a guided obstacle course simulating common riding scenarios. Participants practiced essential skills such as controlled braking, smooth turning, obstacle avoidance, and situational awareness, all under the supervision of CSUF Police personnel.

Students were reminded of critical safety practices, including wearing helmets, following campus Pedestrian Only Zones, and remaining alert to pedestrians and traffic. The interactive format allowed both first-time riders and daily commuters to safely test their skills and gain confidence in a controlled environment.





“The goal is to help students stay safe and thrive by encouraging responsible riding, awareness of their surroundings, and compliance with university regulations,” said CSUF Police Chief Anthony Frisbee. “Hands-on training like this reinforces essential skills that students can carry into their daily commuting.”

Detective Adam Kashe added, “This collaboration with Hiboy allows us to educate the campus community on the rules of the road and ensure proper safety equipment is worn.”

Community Engagement and Rider Education

The Titan E-Scooter Safety Lab reflects CSUF’s proactive approach to campus safety in response to growing e-scooter use. Sponsored by Hiboy and Lumos, the event combined practical exercises, community engagement, and industry support to demonstrate that convenience and fun must be paired with responsibility and awareness.

Immediately following the lab, participants who completed the course were eligible for a raffle featuring Hiboy e-scooters, helmets, and other safety gear, further encouraging engagement and reinforcing the hands-on learning experience.





Hiboy’s Role and Commitment in Supporting Safe Micromobility

Hiboy’s sponsorship contributed significantly to the event’s impact, providing prizes and engaging directly with participants to reinforce safe riding habits.

“Hiboy is committed to supporting the safe adoption of personal mobility devices,” said a Hiboy representative. “By partnering with universities and public safety organizations, we help riders of all experience levels build confidence, understand local regulations, and contribute to safer shared spaces.”

As e-scooters continue to shape campus commuting, initiatives like the Titan Safety Lab highlight the importance of education, collaboration, and responsible micromobility. Hiboy’s active involvement reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting safer riding practices and fostering informed, confident riders.

Media contact：

Contact Person:Flora Liu

Email: marketing07@hiboy.com

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