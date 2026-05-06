Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 7th

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX), based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, focused on critical minerals, including rare earths, graphite, and uranium, today announced that Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 7th, 2026.

DATE: May 7th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6th – 11th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Initiated equity research coverage by H.C. Wainwright & Co. with a “Buy” rating and a $13.75 price target (April 2026)

Consolidated an 11-kilometer graphite corridor in Brazil and reported record systematic chip sampling results of 19.4% graphitic carbon (March 2026)

Appointed a new Chief Technical Officer with 15+ years of experience across rare earths, graphite, uranium, and iron ore (February 2026)

Reported initial metallurgical testwork results from the Alto do Paranáíba Rare Earths Project in Brazil, achieving up to 97.0% extraction of Magnetic Rare Earths Elements, 95.2% of Light Rare Earths Elements, and 93.8% of Total Rare Earths Elements plus Yttrium (January 2026)

Commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ATCX”, supported by an upsized $9.6 million public offering (January 2026)





About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) is an exploration and development company focused on critical minerals, including rare earths, graphite, and uranium. The Company’s focus is to build a diversified global supply chain for the strategic minerals essential for the artificial intelligence revolution, energy transformation, and defense uses. More information is available at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Brian W. Bernier

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (833) 661-7900

brian.bernier@atlas-cm.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com