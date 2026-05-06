Lexitas CIO & CISO John Baker to Deliver Keynote at Boomi World 2026 on Building an AI Agent to Automate Lockbox Processing

HOUSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology‑enabled litigation support services, today announced that John Baker, Lexitas’ Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, will speak during a keynote session at Boomi World 2026, taking place May 11–14, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Illinois.

During the session, John Baker will highlight Lexitas’ partnership with Boomi and the organizations’ work to create an AI Agent designed to automate and streamline Lexitas’ lockbox operations, processing credit card files, ACH payments, and remittances to extract and match payments to invoices.

Lexitas’ primary AI use case streamlines finance operations by automating payment intake and invoice matching across credit card files, ACH payments, and remittances. The AI agent uses large language models (Claude via AWS Bedrock) and OCR technology (Amazon Textract) to extract and structure data from PDFs, Excel and Word documents, images, and email attachments. Orchestrated through Boomi Agentstudio, the solution integrates directly with NetSuite while enforcing strict controls for sensitive financial data.

By eliminating manual steps—such as extracting invoice details, determining department allocations, and creating payment records in NetSuite—Lexitas has increased the percentage of auto‑posted payments, improved accuracy, accelerated exception resolution, and significantly reduced manual effort across finance operations.

“Building AI that delivers measurable impact requires more than a model—it requires orchestration, governance, and seamless integration into core systems,” said John Baker, Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer at Lexitas. “With Boomi, we’ve created an AI Agent that can intelligently interpret complex remittance inputs, apply the right controls for sensitive financial data, and post the right information into NetSuite with far less manual effort. It’s a practical example of how agentic automation can help teams move faster, improve accuracy, and focus their time on higher‑value work.”

“Organizations are moving beyond experimentation and focusing on execution—deploying AI agents that drive real business outcomes,” said Chris Hallenbeck, Senior Vice President and General Manager, AI and Platform at Boomi. “Lexitas is a strong example of how enterprises can operationalize agentic workflows with the right governance and orchestration in place. By connecting documents, approvals, controls, and ERP execution into an end‑to‑end process, they are demonstrating how AI agents can meaningfully streamline business operations while maintaining enterprise‑grade security and oversight.”

Boomi World 2026 brings together technology leaders, innovators, and customers to explore the future of integration, automation, and agentic AI. Additional information and registration details are available at Boomi World.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services, that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company, brings data to life by integrating and governing it to power everything from AI to BI. The Boomi Enterprise Platform puts data in motion, uniting data readiness, integration and automation, and agent management in one comprehensive solution. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers and supported by a global network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation — helping organizations of all sizes move faster, operate smarter, and innovate at scale. Discover more at boomi.com

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Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | Jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com